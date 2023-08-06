Police Blotter: Intoxicated Couple Argue In Hotel Room; Man's Cash And Gun Stolen From His Car Overnight

Police received an anonymous complaint concerning a disorder inside a room at the Clemons Hotel at 730 Chestnut St. Police found a man and woman who appeared to be in a romantic relationship and both to be at different levels of intoxication. The two were separated and questioned, and both said that they were drinking alcohol and arguing over personal matters. Both said that nothing physical had occurred and there were no visible signs of injuries. The two were calm when speaking to police, said they were safe and agreed to stop the drinking and arguing.



* * *

A woman on E. 4th Street told police she wanted a second woman put out of her residence because she was keeping her up. The second woman said she did not even want to live at the woman's residence. The second woman was told to leave by police, and she left without incident.

* * *



Management at the Juicy Crab at 2020 Gunbarrel Road requested that police trespass a man from their property. The man was officially run off.

* * *

The general manager at the Days Inn, 350 Shallowford Village Dr., told police he wanted a woman in a room trespassed from the property and to have her leave due to her not paying for her room on time. Police spoke with the woman, who said she needed 30 minutes to pack up her things and was clear not to return.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop on the 3800 block of Agawela Drive in regard to a black Honda Accord displaying illegal windshield tint. Police spoke with the driver and passenger. The driver appeared to be extremely nervous; he was requested to exit the vehicle, to which he complied. Police requested consent to search the vehicle, which the driver refused to give. The two were released with a verbal warning for a window tint violation.

* * *

A woman at the Family Dollar, 2101 E. 3rd St., called police due to a man refusing to get out of her vehicle. Police found the man was extremely intoxicated and his daughter was called to pick him up.

* * *



An unknown caller from a blocked number called in from a residence on 12th Avenue regarding an argument about a phone. Police responded and found a white male on the front porch who asked why police were there. He had several face tattoos, including horns on his forehead. The man said that he had just knocked on the door and no one answered. He then went and spoke with a woman who was sitting in a car in the driveway and said she was the owner of the house. Police asked if anyone was in the residence and she said that she didn't know. She informed police that she owned the home and agreed to look inside to make sure everyone was okay. She proceeded from the front yard to the back door. When she exited, a man was with her and he said that he was arguing with someone who stole his phone and wanted money for him to get it back. He said he did not need a report for that matter. The man who had been on the porch and said no one was home then spoke with the homeowner and left in another vehicle. It was noted that there were several cameras on the house and the owner said that she sometimes allows people to stay over to help them.

* * *



Police were asked to trespass a man from the Intown Suites at 1914 Gunbarrel Road at the request of management. The man was officially trespassed.



* * *



While on patrol, police observed a white BMW X3 bearing a TN tag that came back registered to a Chevrolet vehicle. The vehicle was parked directly across the street from a residence on E. 45th Street. There have been multiple stolen vehicles found in connection to this house, police said.



* * *

A woman on Carter Street told police her sister had made some comments that she wanted to report to police. She showed police a text that her sister had sent her and it stated "BOUT TO ABUSE." When the woman asked the sister who she meant, the sister texted back, "you know who." The woman believes that her sister was talking about her son. The woman also had a recording that she played for police of her sister allegedly threatening to kill her if she called Child Protective Services. Police tried to listen to the recording several times, but could not make anything out. The woman just wanted this documented.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on N. Orchard Knob Avenue. Police spoke with a man and a woman, who both said they had a verbal altercation over an unknown issue. Both denied any physical violence or criminal activity. Shortly after police arrived the first time, the man called back in saying the woman left, and he believed she played him for a fool. The man was noticeably intoxicated. Police didn't observe criminal activity, just a verbal disorder.

* * *

A woman waved down police on Poplar Street, yelling, saying, "He ran that way," pointing west into the courts. After calming the woman down, she said it was her sister's boyfriend who had broken her phone and ran off. Police walked the courts, but were unable to locate anyone. Police spoke with the woman's sister, who stated the man had walked into her residence, where the two were staying, and was upset about an unknown trouble. He was yelling and was trying to get the sister to go with him because he was in fear of someone who was after him. During the commotion, the sister's phone was knocked from her hand, which shattered the front and back glass. After realizing that the sister did not want to go with him, the man ran out of the residence. The woman valued the phone at $484 and wanted to press charges.

* * *

Police responded to 200 I-75 SB. A woman said she was getting onto the highway from East Brainerd Road when she hit a block in the road and damaged her car, causing oil to leak and bringing her to a stop. The woman said she called her own tow and did not need any more assistance.



* * *



A disorder was reported at a residence on Arlington Avenue. Police found two women in an argument. Both women said they had a verbal altercation over one of them being at the residence. Officers did not find probable cause that a crime had been committed. The woman agreed to leave the location of her own will and was given a courtesy ride to Mary's Kitchen.

* * *

A man on Brookfield Avenue told police that sometime during the night his 2022 Hyundai Elantra (TN tag) was broken into. The unknown suspects entered the vehicle through the passenger side door. Once inside, they took $86 in currency that was stored in a small white envelope in the center console. Also, the suspects took a Glock 43X that was also seated in the center console. Police placed the weapon into NCIC. Police attempted to find fingerprints left behind, but were unsuccessful.