Storms Affect 30,000 EPB Customers; Many Wires Down, Some Flooding

Monday afternoon’s line of severe thunderstorms caused outages for approximately 30,000 customers, but EPB was able to utilize the smart grid to re-route power to restore thousands of these customers within minutes.

By 8:30 p.m. there were about 4,575 customers who remained without power.

Officials said, "EPB crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the physical repairs necessary to restore those who remain without power. EPB is also bringing on additional crews to augment repair efforts while being prepared in case of additional storm damage this evening.

"A severe storm front and high winds caused extensive damage this afternoon across our service area. EPB is deploying 100 crews of 250+ utility workers to work as quickly as possible until restoration is complete.

"The MyEPB app is the best way to report an outage and get updates about the estimated time of restoration for a customer's home. You can download it for free from the app store for your smart phone. If you already have the MyEPB app, be sure you've updated to the latest version so you'll receive restoration updates."

Hamilton County Schools cancelled all activities at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to weather threats. This includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees, officials said.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch was in effect for a wide area, including Hamilton County, until 7 p.m.

The storm that swept through Chattanooga in early afternoon took many wires down and caused some flooding.

Monday night's Pachyderm Club meeting was called off.

The following locations are closed or have limited access, according to City Public Works at 5:34 p.m.

New incidents:

3500 Jenkins Road

2201 Old Ringgold Road (wires and trees down) Continuing incidents: 800 Graysville Road (wires down)

484 S Crest Road Cleared incidents: Tennessee Ave at Broad Street

36 S Germantown Road (wires down)

6731 Dupre Road (wires down)

Multiple traffic lights were reported out on Shallowford Road between Gunabrrel and HWY 153 due to a power outage. Any intersections with no electricity and traffic lights showing no indication should be treated like a four-way stop.

205 Hillside Drive

7504 Pinewood Drive (wires down)

6600 E Brainerd Road (wires down)

Shallowford Rd at Noah Reid Road

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as sporadic storms are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution.



Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines

View CDOT's map of events and road closures fo r full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.



