Latest Headlines

Storms Affect 30,000 EPB Customers; Many Wires Down, Some Flooding

  • Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday afternoon’s line of severe thunderstorms caused outages for approximately 30,000 customers, but EPB was able to utilize the smart grid to re-route power to restore thousands of these customers within minutes.

By 8:30 p.m. there were about 4,575 customers who remained without power.

Officials said, "EPB crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the physical repairs necessary to restore those who remain without power. EPB is also bringing on additional crews to augment repair efforts while being prepared in case of additional storm damage this evening.

"A severe storm front and high winds caused extensive damage this afternoon across our service area. EPB is deploying 100 crews of 250+ utility workers to work as quickly as possible until restoration is complete.

"The MyEPB app is the best way to report an outage and get updates about the estimated time of restoration for a customer's home. You can download it for free from the app store for your smart phone. If you already have the MyEPB app, be sure you've updated to the latest version so you'll receive restoration updates."

Hamilton County Schools cancelled all activities at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day due to weather threats. This includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees, officials said.

The National Weather Service said a Tornado Watch was in effect for a wide area, including Hamilton County, until 7 p.m.

The storm that swept through Chattanooga in early afternoon took many wires down and caused some flooding.

Monday night's Pachyderm Club meeting was called off.

The following locations are closed or have limited access, according to City Public Works at 5:34 p.m.

The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents:

  • 3500 Jenkins Road
  • 2201 Old Ringgold Road (wires and trees down)
Continuing incidents:
  • 800 Graysville Road (wires down)
  • 484 S Crest Road
Cleared incidents:
  • Tennessee Ave at Broad Street
  • 36 S Germantown Road (wires down)
  • 6731 Dupre Road (wires down)
  • Multiple traffic lights were reported out on Shallowford Road between Gunabrrel and HWY 153 due to a power outage. Any intersections with no electricity and traffic lights showing no indication should be treated like a four-way stop.
  • 205 Hillside Drive
  • 7504 Pinewood Drive (wires down)
  • 6600 E Brainerd Road (wires down)
  • Shallowford Rd at Noah Reid Road

 

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as sporadic storms are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution.


Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines

 

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.


 

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2023
UTC Soccer Prepares For Two Road Exhibition Matches This Week
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2023
UTC's Van der Schans Wins Bronze For Dutch National Team
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2023
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
  • Sports
  • 8/7/2023
IDB Again Delays Action On Tax Break Policy
  • Breaking News
  • 8/7/2023
Breaking News
IDB Again Delays Action On Tax Break Policy
  • 8/7/2023

The city Industrial Development Board has again delayed action on a policy on PILOTs (tax breaks). Chairman Kerry Hayes on Monday said the board would get a revised presentation by staff ... more

Andrew Smith, 34, Indicted For 2nd-Degree Murder
Andrew Smith, 34, Indicted For 2nd-Degree Murder
  • 8/7/2023

Andrew Felton Smith, 34, has been indicted for second-degree murder. Collegedale police responded on April 16, to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex in reference to an unresponsive ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/7/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/7/2023
Elderly Person's Foot Is Run Over In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/7/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For July 31-Aug. 6
  • 8/7/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/7/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/7/2023
Opinion
The Childcare Crisis
  • 8/7/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
Siskin Children's Institute Makes Such A Difference
  • 8/6/2023
Who Is He And What Is He Doing? - And Response
  • 8/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Lose Top Recruit; Denton Returning For Baseball Vols
  • 8/7/2023
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
Final State Amateur Bittersweet For Legendary Golfer Tim Jackson
  • 8/7/2023
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
Chattanooga's Blakesly Brock Shoots Opening Round 74 At U.S. Women’s Amateur
  • 8/7/2023
UTC Soccer Prepares For Two Road Exhibition Matches This Week
  • 8/7/2023
UTC's Van der Schans Wins Bronze For Dutch National Team
  • 8/7/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
Life With Ferris: How You Can Help The Planet
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: McCallie Graduate Scotty Brown Excited About Haslam Scholarship To UT
John Shearer: McCallie Graduate Scotty Brown Excited About Haslam Scholarship To UT
  • 8/7/2023
ArtsBuild Announces 2023-2024 Mission Support Grantees
  • 8/7/2023
Luigi Chinetti Jr. Selected As Grand Marshal Of Chattanooga Motorcar Festival
  • 8/7/2023
Terry Olsen Selected To Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Board
  • 8/7/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering My Favorite All-Time Singer, Jim Reeves
  • 8/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Veteran Of Broadcast Radio, Jared Stehney
  • 8/7/2023
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
Fall Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 8/4/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
Best Of Grizzard - Politically Incorrectness 1994
  • 8/4/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Opinion
The Childcare Crisis
  • 8/7/2023
Signal Mountain Vandalism Will Not Be Tolerated
  • 8/7/2023
Senator Blackburn: Kids Online Safety Is Critical For The School Year
  • 8/7/2023
Dining
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Opens Northwest Georgia Branch
  • 8/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Franks Vending
  • 8/4/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens On Skyview Drive
  • 8/4/2023
Business
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
Community Invited To Shop From Over 40 Children Entrepreneurs
  • 8/7/2023
RSS Insurance Recognized For 3 Top Performers By Keystone Insurers Group
  • 8/7/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 8/7/2023
Real Estate
July Numbers Point To A Strong Seller's Market In Nashville
  • 8/7/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
UTC Raises More Than $14 Million During 2023 Fiscal Year From 6,100 Donors
  • 8/7/2023
CSCC Holds 89th Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
CSCC Holds 89th Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
  • 8/7/2023
Child Care Teacher College Tuition Assistance Applications Open
  • 8/7/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Names Dr. Jensen Hyde As 1st Female Chief Medical Officer
Erlanger Names Dr. Jensen Hyde As 1st Female Chief Medical Officer
  • 8/7/2023
Remote Area Medical To Host Free 2-Day Clinic In East Ridge Sept. 9-10
  • 8/7/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Holds Blood Drive Aug. 28
  • 8/7/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech and Sweet Briar College, Part 2
  • 8/7/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
Bob Tamasy: Presenting Music To God's Ears
  • 8/7/2023
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event Sept. 28
  • 8/7/2023
First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Annual Outdoor Baptism
  • 8/5/2023
Obituaries
Glenda Jane Biddy
Glenda Jane Biddy
  • 8/7/2023
Mamie Nicholson
Mamie Nicholson
  • 8/7/2023
Michael Anthony Moses
Michael Anthony Moses
  • 8/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Litwicki, Richard "Rick" (Cleveland)
  • 8/7/2023
Perry, Diana Crawford (Jasper)
Perry, Diana Crawford (Jasper)
  • 8/7/2023
Bass, Ruth Marie (LaFayette)
Bass, Ruth Marie (LaFayette)
  • 8/7/2023