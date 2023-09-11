Police Blotter: Man Nearly Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be His Boss; Man Thinks Jealous Ex-Girlfriend Stole From His Cash App

An employee of Henley Supply Millwork told police the day before, at 10:45 a.m., he received a text on his phone while he was driving in Chattanooga. It was from a person who claimed to be Sam Henley, who is owner of the company. The person wanted him to pay $600 for surprise gift cards to company employees, so the employee replied that he would do so immediately. He then went to Target to purchase the cards, but found out they will only go to $500 worth for each person making the purchase. The employee said he then texted the person back and he was then asked to just send two cards for $200 and one for $100. The employee then purchased the cards with his company's credit card. He was then asked to send photos of the backs of the cards, but after doing so, he realized there was no way they could validate the cards that way. That's when he realized it was a scam and he called his company and they told him that the owner wouldn't do that. He then spoke to Target and they were able to void the cards and get his company's money back. He realized that this would have to be someone that knows him and knows where he works.



A suspicious person was reported at Northtowne Center, 5450 Hwy. 153. Police found the man reported, who said he was reorganizing the items in his vehicle. The vehicle did not come back as being stolen and the man did not have any warrants. He did not appear to be doing anything wrong and there was no victim alleging he stole any of the female items outside of the vehicle. He told police those items belonged to his girlfriend, who was currently in jail.

A man on Heritage Landing Drive told police someone took a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses and binoculars from his unlocked vehicle while parked there. The theft occurred around 4 a.m. There is no suspect information.

A woman told police after going into the McDonalds at 5440 Hwy. 153, she returned to her vehicle. While walking that way, she remotely unlocked her truck. When doing so, a white male with a beard, wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt, jumped out of a brown Honda CRV (partial plate given to police) and grabbed her purse from the back seat of the truck. The woman said she ran up to the Honda and proceeded to tap on the car window with her phone in an attempt to get her belongings back. Police attempted to obtain video footage from the McDonalds; however, McDonalds did not have cameras in that area.

A man on Cloverdale Circle told police his motorcycle had been stolen. He said he returned home the night before around 8 p.m. and, when he went out that morning, and observed his motorcycle was not there. He said he is not behind on payments. Police checked the tow log and his motorcycle was not towed. The motorcycle is a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400. It is black and green and has an anime decal on the front window. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A resident on Chamberlain Avenue told police their neighbor has been driving drunk in the area. Police said they would attempt to catch him driving to assess if he was impaired. The resident was also concerned that the man may be in need of medical assistance. The man was not found in the area, but his information was found in a previous report.

A man in the City Arts Department called police in regards to vandalism at 6100 E. Brainerd Road. He said a statue in the park there had been painted white and yellow by someone. He said the artist intended for the piece to be black and the statue would need to be removed and repaired. At this time it is unknown who painted the statue.

A woman on Jasmine Street told police the day before she had discovered one of her bedroom windows had been struck with an object that caused the glass to crack. She said that when checking outside the residence, she found no evidence that someone was attempting to force entry into the residence. She said that she did need the broken window documented in the event she finds out who caused the damage to the window. She was given a report number documenting the damage.



The Chattanooga Fire Department got a fire alarm call at an apartment in Mary Walker Towers, 2501 Market St. Fire personnel had to make a forced entry into the apartment by forcing the door lock open. This caused the lock to be destroyed and need replacing. Damage to the lock/door was estimated at $100.

Vandalism was reported at an apartment at 4827 Jersey Pike. Police observed spray paint covering the front door, window and door step. The caller had left before police arrived. Police discovered through previous reports and CAD notes who the apartment owner is. The possible suspect is his girlfriend. Police decided to make a report due to the extensive and obscene images painted on the front of the apartment.

A woman on Folts Drive told police she had been helping out a homeless man and he would not leave the sidewalk in front of her apartment. She said the man was given a tent and had been allowed to sleep in a Jeep Liberty in the parking lot. The man had left before police arrived, but had left the tent and his belongings in the parking lot next to the Jeep Liberty. The man had no outstanding warrants.

A woman told police she was at pump 14 at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road, and she got gas. She said that she used the pay at the pump and got $23.96 worth of gas. She said did not get a receipt, so she walked into the store to get one. She said that she then looked at her account and there was a pending charge for $115 at the Speedway. She said that after a few minutes of her talking to the Speedway employees, she looked at her bank account again and it showed that she only got $23.96 at Speedway. She wanted to report this to police and make others aware of the incident. At this time, she did not lose anything and the activity was only concerning.

A woman on E. 48th Street told police she and her son had gotten in a verbal argument that night. She said her son continues to be disrespectful and not clean after himself in the house. Police spoke to the son and he said that he would leave the house for the night. Both of them separated in order to have some space for the night.

A woman on Talladega Avenue called 911 because the people above her were making a lot of noise. She told police she believed the woman that lives upstairs left in a black vehicle. She was unaware of anyone else in the apartment with the neighbor. Police discovered the door to the apartment above her appeared to be kicked in. Police then cleared the apartment and discovered the entire apartment was disheveled. It appeared there was possibly a disorder prior to police arrival, however, it was now unoccupied. Through location history, police identified the possible residents - a man and woman. People searched the area for the small black vehicle, but were unable to locate it. Police could not confirm the two people were the involved ones, nor were police able to confirm the residents.

A man on Skillern Drive told police someone had stolen his ladder. He said the last time he saw it was around 9-10 p.m. the night before in the back of his truck. There is no suspect information.

Police observed a black Volkswagen Atlas (TN tag) parked at the stop sign at E. 14th Street/S. Willow Street. Police drove past the vehicle and observed what appeared to be the driver asleep. The officer conducted a traffic stop and attempted to make contact with the driver. He had the vehicle in park, but was asleep. Police woke the driver and identified him. He said he was leaving his significant other's residence and heading home. Police asked him if he had any alcoholic beverages, to which he replied he had one. He consented to SFSTs, which police conducted. Police believed the man was not over the legal BAC limit, but should not be driving for the night. He agreed and requested officers park his vehicle in the adjacent lot. Police parked his vehicle and returned his keys. He said he would walk to his significant other's residence and left the scene.

The office manager of the Overlook Apartments, 1201 Boynton Dr., told police that during the night-time hours, someone damaged the glass to the front entrance door of the building. There is no suspect information at this time. The manager said she would check the CCTV cameras and notify police should they find out who committed the vandalism. Police found the front entrance glass to the building to be shattered, but still intact.

A woman from the building at 1324 Grove Street Ct, College Hill Courts, told police she wished to report her mail as stolen, She said that according to records, her package from Aeropostale was dropped off at the mail parcel on at 9:05 a.m. She said she responded to her mail box at approximately 10 a.m., one hour later, and there was no package found to be in her mail box. There is no suspect information at this time. The woman was told to contact the Chattanooga Housing Authority Police about the matter. She said the package consisted of miscellaneous clothing of all different colors. The total dollar amount of loss is approximately $246.

While investigating a vandalism call at another business, officers observed (orange) graffiti spray paint on two large metal poles, affixed to the Lookout Valley Urgent Care board sign at 3520 Cummings Hwy. There is no further information available regarding leads, suspects or witnesses.

A man on Spring Creek Road told police someone was able to hack into his Cash App card and remove $232.84 from his card. He said he believes that the suspect could be his ex-girlfriend because she has one of his old iPhones. He said she had also confronted him about a woman he was dating. He had never mentioned the woman to her, but had sent some Cash App funds to her. At this time, he said that he needed a report to give to Cash App.