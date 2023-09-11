Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Nearly Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be His Boss; Man Thinks Jealous Ex-Girlfriend Stole From His Cash App

  • Monday, September 11, 2023

An employee of Henley Supply Millwork told police the day before, at 10:45 a.m., he received a text on his phone while he was driving in Chattanooga. It was from a person who claimed to be Sam Henley, who is owner of the company. The person wanted him to pay $600 for surprise gift cards to company employees, so the employee replied that he would do so immediately. He then went to Target to purchase the cards, but found out they will only go to $500 worth for each person making the purchase. The employee said he then texted the person back and he was then asked to just send two cards for $200 and one for $100. The employee then purchased the cards with his company's credit card. He was then asked to send photos of the backs of the cards, but after doing so, he realized there was no way they could validate the cards that way. That's when he realized it was a scam and he called his company and they told him that the owner wouldn't do that. He then spoke to Target and they were able to void the cards and get his company's money back. He realized that this would have to be someone that knows him and knows where he works.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Northtowne Center, 5450 Hwy. 153. Police found the man reported, who said he was reorganizing the items in his vehicle. The vehicle did not come back as being stolen and the man did not have any warrants. He did not appear to be doing anything wrong and there was no victim alleging he stole any of the female items outside of the vehicle. He told police those items belonged to his girlfriend, who was currently in jail.

* * *

A man on Heritage Landing Drive told police someone took a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses and binoculars from his unlocked vehicle while parked there. The theft occurred around 4 a.m. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police after going into the McDonalds at 5440 Hwy. 153, she returned to her vehicle. While walking that way, she remotely unlocked her truck. When doing so, a white male with a beard, wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt, jumped out of a brown Honda CRV (partial plate given to police) and grabbed her purse from the back seat of the truck. The woman said she ran up to the Honda and proceeded to tap on the car window with her phone in an attempt to get her belongings back. Police attempted to obtain video footage from the McDonalds; however, McDonalds did not have cameras in that area.

* * *

A man on Cloverdale Circle told police his motorcycle had been stolen. He said he returned home the night before around 8 p.m. and, when he went out that morning, and observed his motorcycle was not there. He said he is not behind on payments. Police checked the tow log and his motorcycle was not towed. The motorcycle is a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400. It is black and green and has an anime decal on the front window. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A resident on Chamberlain Avenue told police their neighbor has been driving drunk in the area. Police said they would attempt to catch him driving to assess if he was impaired. The resident was also concerned that the man may be in need of medical assistance. The man was not found in the area, but his information was found in a previous report.

* * *

A man in the City Arts Department called police in regards to vandalism at 6100 E. Brainerd Road. He said a statue in the park there had been painted white and yellow by someone. He said the artist intended for the piece to be black and the statue would need to be removed and repaired. At this time it is unknown who painted the statue.

* * *

A woman on Jasmine Street told police the day before she had discovered one of her bedroom windows had been struck with an object that caused the glass to crack. She said that when checking outside the residence, she found no evidence that someone was attempting to force entry into the residence. She said that she did need the broken window documented in the event she finds out who caused the damage to the window. She was given a report number documenting the damage.

* * *

The Chattanooga Fire Department got a fire alarm call at an apartment in Mary Walker Towers, 2501 Market St. Fire personnel had to make a forced entry into the apartment by forcing the door lock open. This caused the lock to be destroyed and need replacing. Damage to the lock/door was estimated at $100.

* * *

Vandalism was reported at an apartment at 4827 Jersey Pike. Police observed spray paint covering the front door, window and door step. The caller had left before police arrived. Police discovered through previous reports and CAD notes who the apartment owner is. The possible suspect is his girlfriend. Police decided to make a report due to the extensive and obscene images painted on the front of the apartment.

* * *

A woman on Folts Drive told police she had been helping out a homeless man and he would not leave the sidewalk in front of her apartment. She said the man was given a tent and had been allowed to sleep in a Jeep Liberty in the parking lot. The man had left before police arrived, but had left the tent and his belongings in the parking lot next to the Jeep Liberty. The man had no outstanding warrants.

* * *

A woman told police she was at pump 14 at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road, and she got gas. She said that she used the pay at the pump and got $23.96 worth of gas. She said did not get a receipt, so she walked into the store to get one. She said that she then looked at her account and there was a pending charge for $115 at the Speedway. She said that after a few minutes of her talking to the Speedway employees, she looked at her bank account again and it showed that she only got $23.96 at Speedway. She wanted to report this to police and make others aware of the incident. At this time, she did not lose anything and the activity was only concerning.

* * *

A woman on E. 48th Street told police she and her son had gotten in a verbal argument that night. She said her son continues to be disrespectful and not clean after himself in the house. Police spoke to the son and he said that he would leave the house for the night. Both of them separated in order to have some space for the night.

* * *

A woman on Talladega Avenue called 911 because the people above her were making a lot of noise. She told police she believed the woman that lives upstairs left in a black vehicle. She was unaware of anyone else in the apartment with the neighbor. Police discovered the door to the apartment above her appeared to be kicked in. Police then cleared the apartment and discovered the entire apartment was disheveled. It appeared there was possibly a disorder prior to police arrival, however, it was now unoccupied. Through location history, police identified the possible residents - a man and woman. People searched the area for the small black vehicle, but were unable to locate it. Police could not confirm the two people were the involved ones, nor were police able to confirm the residents.

* * *

A man on Skillern Drive told police someone had stolen his ladder. He said the last time he saw it was around 9-10 p.m. the night before in the back of his truck. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police observed a black Volkswagen Atlas (TN tag) parked at the stop sign at E. 14th Street/S. Willow Street. Police drove past the vehicle and observed what appeared to be the driver asleep. The officer conducted a traffic stop and attempted to make contact with the driver. He had the vehicle in park, but was asleep. Police woke the driver and identified him. He said he was leaving his significant other's residence and heading home. Police asked him if he had any alcoholic beverages, to which he replied he had one. He consented to SFSTs, which police conducted. Police believed the man was not over the legal BAC limit, but should not be driving for the night. He agreed and requested officers park his vehicle in the adjacent lot. Police parked his vehicle and returned his keys. He said he would walk to his significant other's residence and left the scene.

* * *

The office manager of the Overlook Apartments, 1201 Boynton Dr., told police that during the night-time hours, someone damaged the glass to the front entrance door of the building. There is no suspect information at this time. The manager said she would check the CCTV cameras and notify police should they find out who committed the vandalism. Police found the front entrance glass to the building to be shattered, but still intact.

* * *

A woman from the building at 1324 Grove Street Ct, College Hill Courts, told police she wished to report her mail as stolen, She said that according to records, her package from Aeropostale was dropped off at the mail parcel on at 9:05 a.m. She said she responded to her mail box at approximately 10 a.m., one hour later, and there was no package found to be in her mail box. There is no suspect information at this time. The woman was told to contact the Chattanooga Housing Authority Police about the matter. She said the package consisted of miscellaneous clothing of all different colors. The total dollar amount of loss is approximately $246.

* * *

While investigating a vandalism call at another business, officers observed (orange) graffiti spray paint on two large metal poles, affixed to the Lookout Valley Urgent Care board sign at 3520 Cummings Hwy. There is no further information available regarding leads, suspects or witnesses.

* * *

A man on Spring Creek Road told police someone was able to hack into his Cash App card and remove $232.84 from his card. He said he believes that the suspect could be his ex-girlfriend because she has one of his old iPhones. He said she had also confronted him about a woman he was dating. He had never mentioned the woman to her, but had sent some Cash App funds to her. At this time, he said that he needed a report to give to Cash App.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/11/2023
Chattanooga Escapes Upset-Minded Kennesaw State
  • Sports
  • 9/10/2023
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 5
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/10/2023
Crossville Couple, 56 And 54, Found Dead With No Sign Of Foul Play
  • Breaking News
  • 9/10/2023
Rain Delay At U.S. Mid-Amateur Leaves Lookout Mountain’s Mark Harrell Hoping To Make Cut
  • Sports
  • 9/10/2023
Blakesly Brock Surges Into Top Five At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Blakesly Brock Surges Into Top Five At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • Sports
  • 9/10/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Nearly Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be His Boss; Man Thinks Jealous Ex-Girlfriend Stole From His Cash App
  • 9/11/2023

An employee of Henley Supply Millwork told police the day before, at 10:45 a.m., he received a text on his phone while he was driving in Chattanooga. It was from a person who claimed to be Sam ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/11/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACOSTA, GABRIEL MONGTER 104 TERRA PIRE ST ALBERTVILLE, Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING LEFT OF ... more

Police Blotter: Man Says His Ex-Girlfriend Won't Let Him Come Home; Woman Says Ex Can Leave His Stuff There If Helps Out
  • 9/10/2023

A man at Patten Towers told police his soon-to-be ex-girlfriend is staying at their apartment and is threatening to call the police if he returns to their apartment that night. He said she is ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/10/2023
National Park Partners Urges State Building Commission To Reject Moccasin Bend Hospital Rebuilding Plan
National Park Partners Urges State Building Commission To Reject Moccasin Bend Hospital Rebuilding Plan
  • 9/9/2023
101-Acre Wooded Tract Up For Residential Development At Ooltewah
  • 9/9/2023
2 Injured In Friday Night Shooting On Glass Street
  • 9/9/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Wants Her Drunk Mother And Boyfriend To Stop Arguing; Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
  • 9/9/2023
Opinion
Sheriff's Office Should Explain What Went Wrong In Godwin Murder Case
  • 9/9/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
  • 9/8/2023
Fascism In New Mexico
  • 9/9/2023
Residents Respond To Climate Action Plan
  • 9/8/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/8/2023
Sports
Rain Delay At U.S. Mid-Amateur Leaves Lookout Mountain’s Mark Harrell Hoping To Make Cut
  • 9/10/2023
Blakesly Brock Surges Into Top Five At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Blakesly Brock Surges Into Top Five At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/10/2023
UTC Soccer Wins 3-1 Over Visiting Belmont; Historic Sixth Straight Win
  • 9/10/2023
Chattanooga Escapes Upset-Minded Kennesaw State
  • 9/10/2023
Veterans Golf Classic Is Oct. 6
  • 9/10/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Creating Place- Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
Life With Ferris: Creating Place- Outsider Art Exhibit To Be Held At AVA
  • 9/11/2023
Crowds Turn Out For Mountaineer Folk Festival
  • 9/9/2023
Jerry Summers: Hero Of The Empire
Jerry Summers: Hero Of The Empire
  • 9/11/2023
Traffic Closures For Captain Taylor Welcome Home Parade
  • 9/10/2023
Traffic Impact Announced For Captain Larry Taylor "Welcome Home" Parade Sept. 11
  • 9/8/2023
Entertainment
Walker Road Trio Is In Concert At North River Civic Center Oct. 20
  • 9/8/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
Best Of Grizzard - Newspaper Merger
  • 9/8/2023
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
Rose To Perform Free Concert At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
Wei To Present Complete Beethoven Sonatas At Lee University
  • 9/7/2023
Opinion
Sheriff's Office Should Explain What Went Wrong In Godwin Murder Case
  • 9/9/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
Profiles Of Valor: Captain Larry Taylor
  • 9/8/2023
Fascism In New Mexico
  • 9/9/2023
Dining
3rd Generation Takes Over Operation Of Merv's; Beer License Approved
  • 9/7/2023
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Business
Waterhouse Public Relations Hires Adds New Account Executive To Team
Waterhouse Public Relations Hires Adds New Account Executive To Team
  • 9/8/2023
2 Handymen Fired For Cursing And Acting Aggressively - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/8/2023
Real Estate
Apartment Complex On Bork Memorial Drive Sells For Over $79 Million
  • 9/7/2023
Best Western Royal Inn In Lookout Valley Sells For $2,750,000
  • 9/7/2023
Steven Sharpe: Realtor Safety Month - Cyber Security
  • 9/7/2023
Student Scene
UTC Welcomes Largest 1st-Year Class In School History
UTC Welcomes Largest 1st-Year Class In School History
  • 9/8/2023
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
36th Annual Kids 1st Coupon Book Sale Begins Friday
  • 9/7/2023
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
UTC To Host Meacham Writers' Workshop Sept. 21-23
  • 9/7/2023
Living Well
2nd Annual Surviving And Thriving Symposium Is Oct. 28
  • 9/8/2023
Rao Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
Rao Joins Hamilton Physician Group – Specialty Care
  • 9/8/2023
Parkridge Buys Property For Over $36 Million On Jenkins Road For Surgery Center
  • 9/7/2023
Memories
Museum Center History Hour Thursday Features Oak Ridge Secret City Project
  • 9/8/2023
Charles Hubbard, Lincoln Expert, Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Monday
  • 9/7/2023
Meet Authors David Powell, Perry Short And Robert Carter At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 9/7/2023
Outdoors
Reflection Riding September Events
  • 9/8/2023
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
Over 200 Acres Conserved Along Whites Creek In East Tennessee
  • 9/7/2023
TDEC Lifts Water Contact Advisory For Citico Creek
  • 9/7/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
Bob Tamasy: Remembering 9/11: A Day Of Horror And Tragedy
  • 9/11/2023
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 9th Anniversary On Sept. 24
  • 9/8/2023
SCWN To Televise Annual "9/11: A Day Of Remembrance" Sept. 10-11
  • 9/6/2023
Obituaries
Margaret Marie White
Margaret Marie White
  • 9/10/2023
Brandon Eugene Russell
Brandon Eugene Russell
  • 9/10/2023
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Courtney
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Courtney
  • 9/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Wilcox Jerry Harold (Cleveland)
Wilcox Jerry Harold (Cleveland)
  • 9/10/2023
Hooker, Samuel "Jason" (Cleveland)
Hooker, Samuel "Jason" (Cleveland)
  • 9/10/2023
Westmoreland, Nancy Louise Greeson (Cleveland)
Westmoreland, Nancy Louise Greeson (Cleveland)
  • 9/10/2023