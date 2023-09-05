Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man's House Has His Lost Keys

  Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A shift leader at Chick-fil-A at 5740 Highway 153 called police about vandalism that took place by the parking lot. The man said this was the fourth time that the employees’ cars have been vandalized over the past few weeks. On this date, the man said he saw what appeared to be a silver Ford Focus pull up with hazards on around 10 p.m. Around 10:30 p.m. he got off work with fellow employees to see that seven cars had been vandalized with shaving cream and cheese. Four of the vehicles have been targeted multiple times and three others were newly targeted. One vehicle, he said, had permanent damage from the previous incident.

* * *

A man on Washington Street told police over the phone the noise from Bar Exile at 1634 Rossville Ave. interferes with his sleep during the week (Wednesday and Thursday nights) and he has called about it before. An officer responded to the area behind his residence at 11:41 p.m. and measured the sound with a calibrated decibel meter and noise coming from Bar Exile measured at 62 decibels. The bass reverberation could be felt while the officer was standing outside his vehicle. At 11:47 p.m. the officer went to the intersection of 17th and Rossville Avenue and measured the noise level while facing Bar Exile and it was 66 decibels. When calibrating the decibel meter, it measured one decibel high. This was taken into account in the readings above.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder prevention on Cherry Street where a man explained his now ex-girlfriend had left in her vehicle with his keys and medication inside. Officers spoke with the woman over the phone and she agreed to meet over near the walking bridge at 102 Walnut St. She arrived, officers got the man’s belongings returned to him, and both went their separate ways.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was an open door on Wilder Street. The house was cleared and no one was found inside. Neither the front or back door were able to be secured by police.

* * *

A man on Artesian Circle told police his tools were stolen from the back of his pickup truck overnight. An officer was able to view video footage and saw a white male wearing a long sleeve grey shirt with white shorts walking a dog and looking into the bed of the man’s truck before going back to the Hampton Inn. The officer then saw that same man, but dressed in all black, reach into the man’s truck and take a black toolbox. Due to the limited cameras, police were unable to see the suspect after leaving the property and the direction of travel. The Hampton Inn cameras also didn’t catch the suspect returning to the property with the stolen property.

* * *

The owner of Rico Monuments at 4608 Rossville Blvd. told police he saw a man sleeping on a side patio of his business. After attempting to wake up the man, he rolled back over and fell asleep again. The owner then called police. The man was found still sleeping on the side patio of the business. Upon waking him up, police explained to him he needed to relocate per request of the business owner. The man left the property with no issues.

* * *

A woman who lived out of town wanted police to do a wellness check on her grandmother. She said her aunt had just passed away and she was unable to get hold of her grandmother who was last known to be at Erlanger. The officer stopped by Erlanger but was unable to locate the woman’s grandmother. The officer was able to contact the grandmother by phone and confirm that she was okay and staying with her son-in-law.

* * *

A woman on Judy Ann Drive told police she and her now ex-boyfriend were in a verbal argument outside their apartment. She said he then got her daughter and walked inside the apartment. The woman’s mother then walked back inside and everything was okay at that moment. The woman said she wanted her ex-boyfriend to vacate the premises, however, she said he pays for rent acknowledging he had established residency. It was discovered that the woman is under public housing. So, police contacted housing 493, who said the ex-boyfriend was not on the lease and for him to be trespassed and vacated. The man was told he was criminally trespassed from the property and he left.

* * *

A security officer at Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. told police there are signs posted to prohibit people from hanging out in front of the fence and four people ignored him when he told them to move away. All of the people eventually moved when police arrived.

* * *

Police were called to McDonald’s at 6220 Lee Hwy. because a white female refused to leave the restaurant. The manager asked for police to remove and trespass her. Upon police request, the woman left the property after she was trespassed.

* * *

The manager of the Chattanoogan Hotel at 1201 Broad St. told police a guest had left a firearm in a room and checked out. An officer went to the room and found a Ruger .380 pistol in the drawer of the nightstand to the right of the bed. The manager didn’t have any other information on the guest. A phone number used to book the room was for a woman. Police called the number but there was no answer. Police transported the firearm to Property.

* * *

A woman on York Street called police and said her husband’s dump trailer was stolen from the front yard. The woman showed police security camera footage of a white single cab flatbed pickup truck leaving the area with the stolen trailer at 2:17 p.m. The trailer was a 16-foot double axle black dump trailer. The husband’s phone number was displayed on both sides of the trailer. The tag that was supposed to be on the trailer was removed by her husband prior to the theft so no tag should be on the trailer. The woman was attempting to get camera footage from the neighbors in an attempt to get a better description of the suspect vehicle. She said her husband leased the trailer from Hometown Capital for $28,000. Hometown Capital also apparently has tracking capabilities on the trailer. A BOLO was put out citywide for the trailer and suspect vehicle.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police a tree had fallen and caused damage to the front right fender of his vehicle. The damage is estimated to be about $2,500. The man needed a police report for insurance purposes.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by an employee of Bright Base, LLC on Station Street. He said someone had damaged both driver's side windows on his company truck. He said he parked about 10:15 p.m. and discovered the damage at approximately 11:05 p.m. The officer saw each window had one impact area, where the window was penetrated by unknown objects, severely cracking both windows. The man said the company would like to press charges. He said they would review its parking lot cameras for possible suspect information.

* * *

Dispatch notified officers that they could hear a caller shouting for her car keys on Spruce Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the caller. She said her ex-boyfriend was the designated driver for herself and her friend. They went to Alan Golds and ended up in a verbal altercation in the side lot adjacent to the establishment. Her ex-boyfriend took her vehicle, a white 2021 Kia Forte, and left her with her friend at Alan Golds. The ex-boyfriend later notified her that he had been pulled over by officers, possibly in Georgia. She didn’t want to press charges and only wanted her vehicle back. The woman said her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle was at her residence. Whitfield County deputies searched the area of her residence for her vehicle but were unsuccessful in locating it. Officers transported the woman and her friend to the Tennessee/Georgia state line so that a friend could pick them up and transport them back to their residences.

* * *

A woman on Laura Street told police her boyfriend left and locked her out of the house after they had an argument. The boyfriend returned to the residence and let her in the house. She gathered her belongings and left the house for the day.

* * *

A woman at Car-Mart of Hixson at 4517 Hixson Pike told police a black male had urinated in the parking lot and was looking into vehicles. An officer found and spoke to the man, who said he was there trying to buy a vehicle. The man was difficult to understand and said he slept on the bench in front of the business the previous night. The man also said he lived in a trailer in Bakewell and a tree fell on it. He said he just wanted a ride to the city limits on Highway 153 and would walk home. An officer gave the man a ride to the old Waffle House on Highway 153.

* * *

A woman on Old Hixson Pike told police a homeless white male, without a shirt, was standing in front of her residential gated fence, constantly pressing the keypad and refusing to leave. Police spoke to the man, a known homeless who frequents the Hixson area. Per the woman’s request, police criminally trespassed the man from the address. The woman said the man came onto her property on June 15, but he had already left before police arrived. Police transported the man to 4609 Hixson Pike where his friend could take him back to his homeless camp.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling on Shallowford Road when his Ford Bronco's driver’s side rear axle snapped. He asked if police would call him a wrecker, due to his wrecker company going to take between an hour to two hours to arrive. Reliable Towing arrived and removed the vehicle.

* * *

The manager of Dollar Tree at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police a woman concealed items inside a bag. The woman left just prior to the officer’s arrival. The manager provided a description of the woman and the officer found her nearby. The woman is homeless in the area and she denied committing any theft. She had two purses with her and allowed the officer to see the contents of the two purses. Most of the items in the purses appeared to be old. The officer didn’t see anything that appeared to be Dollar Tree merchandise.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police he was inside his residence and heard a light knock on his door. He went to the door and didn't recognize the man at the door so he ignored it. He then heard the door deadbolt moving and looked and saw it turning. He locked the chain and then the man walked away. The man said the suspect was around 40-50 and slightly overweight with red hair and a blue shirt on. The man said he lost his keys to his car and house last week and wasn't sure where he lost them. When he opened the door, he found the keys that he lost in the door deadbolt lock. The man is unsure who the suspect was that was at his apartment and was just worried about how they knew where his apartment was. Police checked the area and weren’t able to locate anyone in the area matching that description.

