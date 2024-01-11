Cleveland City Schools Will Be Closed Friday Due To Severe Weather Forecast

Cleveland City Schools announced they will be closed tomorrow in light of forecasted severe weather.Officials said, "With the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 12, due to the heightened risk of severe weather. The anticipated high winds make it unsafe for our school buses to operate on the roads."Considering the safety concerns for our school buses and the potential dangers associated with such weather, it is in the best interest of everyone to keep the schools closed on this day.This extends to the cancellation of all care services, including the YMCA."We understand the potential inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize everyone's safety."