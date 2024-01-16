Police Blotter: Suspicious Man Parked In Car Is Talking To A Girl On The Phone; Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Put AirTag On His Car

An anonymous person called police and said there was a white sedan parked in front of his house on Mulberry Street and was occupied at the time. The caller asked police to check the vehicle. Police arrived and asked the driver for his driver's license, however, he said he only had an ID. Police asked him what he was doing out at this time of night and driving without a license. He said he was aimlessly driving around and pulled over to talk to a girl on his cell phone. The man was given a verbal warning for the driver's license law violation and was transported to his residence.

* * *

Police were called to Burger King at 6236 Lee Hwy. where a woman was causing a scene and panhandling. She was told she was trespassed from the property and she left without further incident.

* * *

An officer saw a suspicious vehicle at Waffle House at 3805 Cummings Hwy. The white pickup truck had no tag and was connected to a black trailer. The VIN of the truck came back not stolen per NCIC. The tag on the trailer came back to a black trailer, however the VIN on the sticker in the front of the trailer was two digits different from the VIN to which that tag was registered. Neither VIN returned as stolen. The sticker bearing the VIN of the trailer also appeared to have been altered. The officer looked underneath the trailer for an etched VIN, however couldn’t find one. The officer couldn’t find proof that anything had been stolen, so he left.

* * *

Police were called to Mountain Creek Road where a man and his wife complained their neighbor had been playing his music loud at all hours of the night and it was a problem for them. They tried to go talk to their neighbor at approximately 2 a.m., but were only able to knock on his windows and door and he didn’t answer. At approximately 4:30 a.m. they banged on the wall, and he banged on his wall in return, and then turned the music down prior to police arrival. The officer didn’t hear any excessive music, but the man said their apartment management requested he make a police report. The officer suggested that they continue to try to resolve this through apartment management and on a personal level, and the man agreed.

* * *

An employee at Hixson Coin Laundry at 5425 Highway 153 told police a customer was being disorderly. She said the customer refused to abide by the business rules and began yelling when told to leave. The employee then removed the customer’s laundry from the machine and refunded her money. Per the employee, the customer was trespassed from the property.

* * *

A man at Studio 6 at 7324 Shallowford Road told police he believed someone slashed his tire on his work vehicle and needed police to review onsite video footage. An officer reviewed the footage of the time frame he requested and observed nothing suspicious. The officer also examined the tire and found no evidence it had been slashed, although it was flat.

* * *

Police were called to Brainerd Road where a woman wanted police to stand by while she spoke with her ex-attorney. The woman briefly spoke with the lawyer and left without incident.

* * *

Police spoke with a woman on E. Main Street who said she was involved in a verbal argument with a man. The woman said she believed the man had a firearm in his waistband. She said she had asked him to leave and he refused. The man was not there when police arrived. Police were handed an I.D. with the man’s information on it. The woman said he didn’t threaten her with the firearm. She said he drove off in a red minivan west on E. Main Street.

* * *

A woman on E. 8th Street told police she and her neighbor had been going back and forth for a couple months about different things. She said her dogs would bark sometimes and her neighbor would get upset, then beat on the wall for the noise. She said she took her dogs outside to use the bathroom and her neighbor started chewing her out. An officer attempted to speak with the neighbor but he didn’t answer the door. The officer told the woman to contact her landlord regarding the issue.

* * *

A man on Hanover Street called police and reported he had found an AirTag on his vehicle. He believed his ex-girlfriend placed it there. There was no proof she had put the tracker on his vehicle or video footage. He said he had no contact with her in months and had blocked her phone number and all social media. He had a contract with the woman, where he did some remolding on her home. She wrote him a check for $42,000 for the work. However, the woman went to her bank and made a stop payment on the check. The man wanted this report completed for documentation.