Man Shot While Trying To Rob Brink's Driver At East Brainerd Walgreens

A man who tried to rob a Brink's armored truck guard on Tuesday morning and was shot is now in custody.

At 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery of a Brink's armored truck guard at the Walgreens at 8714 East Brainerd Road.





The Brink's truck was on a route that included a stop at the Walgreens. As the armed guard exited the business with a money bag in his hand, the suspect exited a nearby car and ran toward the armed guard.





The suspect, 30-year-old Kodi Johnson, pointed a gun at the guard and demanded the money bag.





The guard fired two shots striking Johnson.Johnson initially fell to the ground after getting shot, but he got up and walked to the getaway car. He got into the car and left the area.





Hamilton County 911's dispatch team advised CPD officers that a person showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.





Chattanooga Police responded to the hospital and discovered the person shot matched the description of the suspect in the robbery that just occurred.





CPD officers were searching the area for the suspect vehicle and found it abandoned in the 1500 block of Hickory Valley Road. The vehicle was previously reported stolen.





After the preliminary investigation, CPD's Robbery Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Kodi Johnson charging him with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.





This is an on-going investigation. CPD's Robbery Unit is working to identify and locate the driver of the getaway car.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.