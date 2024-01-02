Fred Skillern, Former School Board Member, County Commissioner, Dies

Fred Rees Skillern, longtime member of the Hamilton County School Board, then the Hamilton County Commission, has died.

Mr. Skillern, a lifelong resident of Soddy Daisy, built a thriving souvenir business with his wife, Bettye Jean Stroud Skillern. Their son, Rees Skillern, later joined them in the operation of Dixie Souvenirs. Fred Skillern formerly worked at DuPont.

Rees Skillern died in 2012 at the age of 49 after a long illness. The Skillerns donated $3 million to Memorial Health System to set up a cancer center in memory of Rees Skillern.

Bettye Skillern died last September at the age of 87.

After serving 20 years on the school board, Fred Skillern was appointed to fill a vacancy on the County Commission which occurred when Jim Vincent won a seat in the state House. He then won his first full term in the 2002 election.

Mr. Skillern was defeated for re-election by Randy Fairbanks in the Republican primary in 2014.

Mr. Skillern served on the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Carter Street Corporation, the Greater Chattanooga Area Sports Committee and the Soddy Daisy Planning Commission.

He was an investor in the Chattanooga Choo Choo along with Jon Kinsey and others.

Fred and Bettye Skillern were married for 64 years.

Funeral arrangements will be by Williamson and Sons of Soddy Daisy.