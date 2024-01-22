Town Hall On McDonald Farm Will Be Tuesday

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and county leaders will hold a community meeting Tuesday announcing plans for a passive park at McDonald Farm in Sale Creek, sharing successes of the new-era Hamilton County Fair, and discussing the rezoning request for parcels of land on the farm.

“McDonald Farm is a treasured asset in the north end of the county, where we are preserving hundreds of acres as a community park with assets no other park in the county currently has,” said County Mayor Wamp. “Our priority is to designate additional acreage as recreational space allowing the public to enjoy the farm for decades to come. In the years ahead, we hope to invest in infrastructure to support further recreational opportunities and potential development.”

Last week, Governor Lee’s Administration awarded Hamilton County a $3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to be used for essential water infrastructure at McDonald Farm. The county plans to use the grant toward extending the waterline on Coulterville Road and looping it back around to the main waterline on Highway 27, which will provide basic, industrial grade water to the property. This project is expected to be completed over the next 24 months.

The meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sale Creek High School, 211 Patterson Road.

Those attending include County Mayor Wamp, Todd Leamon, Public Works administrator, Hamilton County; Nathan Janeway, director of Development Services, Hamilton County; Matt Folz, director of Parks & Recreation, Hamilton County; Dan Reuter, director, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency; and Geno-O Shipley, Hamilton County Commission, District 1.