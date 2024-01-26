Latest Headlines

16-Year-Old Make Bomb Threat Against Cumberland County Schools Faces Serious Charges

  • Friday, January 26, 2024

Cumberland County authorities have confirmed that a juvenile has been charged following a bomb threat directed at the Cumberland County Schools. The threat, posted on the district's Facebook page on Thursday evening, indicated a potential threat for the following day.

Upon discovery of the threatening post, which was made using a counterfeit Facebook profile with a stolen photograph of an uninvolved student, the Crossville/Cumberland County Threat Response Task Force assisted by the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security was immediately mobilized to address the potential danger and launch a comprehensive investigation.

The Task Force's efforts led them to identify a juvenile suspect located in Herndon, Va., with past connections to the Cumberland County School System.

Working in collaboration with Fairfax County law enforcement authorities, officers visited the juvenile's residence and ascertained that no credible threat existed at the location. 

Despite the claim of the threat being a joke, the severity of the incident has prompted serious legal consequences. The 16-year-old juvenile is now facing multiple charges, including threats of mass violence, filing a false report, and criminal impersonation.

Officials said, "Cumberland County Schools and local law enforcement agencies emphasize that the safety and well-being of students and staff are of the highest concern. Any threat to our schools is taken extremely seriously and will be met with the appropriate response to protect our community. The swift action of the involved agencies underscores the seriousness of such actions and the commitment to maintaining a safe educational environment."

The Crossville/Cumberland County Threat Response Task Force consists of officials and investigators of the Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Schools, 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and other resources.

