Latest Headlines

Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series

  • Monday, January 29, 2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person.

One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection, which sold out after selling over 2,000 copies. We were able to locate one of the Stokes books for the giveaway.

The books must be picked up locally from John Wilson, publisher of Chattanoogan.com.

Other books in the series are Railroads in and Around Chattanooga, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and the recently published More Old Chattanooga Photos.

To enter, fill out the form below. The winner will be selected at random.

Railroads In And Around Chattanooga features Chattanooga's intriguing railroad history, has 69 chapters and covers rail history here and in surrounding towns. The book, with many photos by Wes Schultz, has 568 pages and 1,546 photos and maps. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

The Remarkable Stokes Collection of early Chattanooga photos includes some 700 early Chattanooga views. The pictures were passed down to great-granddaughter Connie Cooper Jones, who graciously allowed their publication. The over-sized, clear photos have been kept in several cardboard boxes for over a century. Most had not previously been published. The most recent photo in the collection is around 1920, and many are much older. This book has almost 600 pages. Again, this book is sold out.

Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga is based on the photos amassed by Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident. He collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. They are also viewable by Sam Hall on his ChattanoogaHistory.com site. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages in 13 chapter. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the new book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. More Old Chattanooga Photos is 246 pages. There are just over 100 copies of this book still left.

All of the photo books are in a softbound, 8 1/2 x 11 edition.

All are fully indexed.

The books are printed by College Press of Collegedale.

We are overstocked on the Hiener book. Printer says move them out of storage, so for a limited time the Hiener book may be purchased for $15 each.

The price of the Railroad Book, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos is $35 each, which includes the sales tax.

On each book order, add $6 for shipping and handling.

Checks should be made out to John Wilson and sent to Chattanoogan.com, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Mark BOOKS on the envelope.

Latest Headlines
Sweet Revenge: Boyd Buchanan Downs Silverdale, 53-47
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
Walker Valley Rolls Over Cleveland Behind Balanced Attack
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, january 26th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/27/2024
Callum Watson To Join Chattanooga Football Club
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
CFC Announces Preseason Matches
  • Sports
  • 1/26/2024
Breaking News
Win A Copy Of All 5 Books In The Chattanooga Photo Series
  • 1/29/2024

Chattanoogan.com is sponsoring a contest giving away all five books in the Chattanooga Photo Series to one lucky person. One of the books is The Remarkable Stokes Collection , which sold out ... more

Police Blotter: Officers Assist Woman Asleep In Her Car At A Gas Pump; Man Mumbles That He Is A Federal Officer As He Vacates Funeral Home
  • 1/27/2024

At a Citco gas station on Highway 153, someone called in saying there was a female parked at the gas pumps who had been sleeping for the past 45 minutes. They asked for her to be trespassed. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKIMOV, RITA ALEXANDROVEA 4775 MEADOW AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
16-Year-Old Make Bomb Threat Against Cumberland County Schools Faces Serious Charges
  • 1/26/2024
EPB And ORNL Announce Plans For Research Collaborative Focused On Energy Resilience, Quantum Technology
  • 1/26/2024
Over 150 Workers File Suit Over Alleged Mercury Exposure At Olin Plant In Charleston, Tn.
  • 1/26/2024
Soddy Daisy Man Gets 13-Year Prison Sentence In Fentanyl Overdose Death
  • 1/26/2024
Wamp Says City, County Should "Call The Bluff" Of Stadium Developers; Says It Could Lead To Tax Hike
Wamp Says City, County Should "Call The Bluff" Of Stadium Developers; Says It Could Lead To Tax Hike
  • 1/26/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Neglect Rolls On At Soddy Daisy Post Office
  • 1/26/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 26
  • 1/26/2024
Sports
UTC Women Remain Undefeated In Conference Play With Win At UNCG
  • 1/26/2024
Red Wolves Announce The Return Of Ricky Ruiz
  • 1/26/2024
CFC Announces Preseason Matches
  • 1/26/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Callum Watson To Join Chattanooga Football Club
  • 1/26/2024
Happenings
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
NFL Legend Joe Theismann To Speak At Friends Of Scouting Luncheon Feb. 28
  • 1/26/2024
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
Chief John Ross DAR Presents Conservation And Excellence In Historic Preservation Awards
  • 1/25/2024
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
Jerry Summers: Georgia Peaches- T. Cobb And H. Aaron
  • 1/25/2024
Upcoming Construction Related Road Closures And Lane Restrictions
  • 1/25/2024
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
Judge Candidates Speak At Friends Of Hixson Coffee Meeting
  • 1/25/2024
Entertainment
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
Broadcaster Rick Sharpe Passes Away
  • 1/26/2024
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
Zlata Chochieva To Continue Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 1/26/2024
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
Honors Festival Wraps Up With Choral Concert At SAU
  • 1/26/2024
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
Best Of Grizzard - The Loss And Love Of A Child
  • 1/25/2024
Music River Festival Skipping 2024
  • 1/25/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
Mark Caldwell: Profiles Of Valor: Lt. Col. Robert Pardo
  • 1/26/2024
Yet Another Stadium?
  • 1/26/2024
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are Making A Difference
  • 1/26/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
Crown Subaru Opens Operations In New Lee Highway Location
  • 1/25/2024
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
December Unemployment Rates Down In Nearly Every Tennessee County
  • 1/25/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/26/2024
Real Estate
City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair Jan. 27 For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property
  • 1/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
Kadi Brown: Enhancing Service Through Tech Tools
  • 1/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 18-24
  • 1/25/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
Cleveland High School Experiences Significant Surge In Dual Enrollment Classes
  • 1/26/2024
Lee University Spring Convocation To Begin Sunday
  • 1/26/2024
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
FOH Awards $750 Grant To Hixson High Music Department
  • 1/26/2024
Living Well
Hamilton County Health Department Releases 2023 Public Health Survey Summary
  • 1/26/2024
Chattanooga March For Life Event Is Feb. 3
  • 1/26/2024
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
Erlanger Recognizes Holly Hess, RN, As A DAISY Award Winner
  • 1/25/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Information On Historic Red Bank Cemetery Sought
  • 1/22/2024
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
Historical Wilson School Recognized 75 Years After Its Inception
  • 1/22/2024
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weather Changes
  • 1/25/2024
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
Jason Henegar Named TWFA Fisheries Division Chief
  • 1/24/2024
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
Travel
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Seeing Through The Windshield, Not The Rear View Mirror
  • 1/25/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
Bob Tamasy: Feeling Sorry, Remorseful, Or Repentant?
  • 1/22/2024
Obituaries
Mike Eaves
Mike Eaves
  • 1/26/2024
Richard Allinson Sharpe
Richard Allinson Sharpe
  • 1/26/2024
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
Lori Alice Fryar Burke
  • 1/26/2024
Area Obituaries
Nichols, Linda Sue (LaFayette)
  • 1/26/2024
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
Dunn, Carolyn Janette (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
Hewgley, Larry Carney (Cleveland)
  • 1/25/2024