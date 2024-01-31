Elderly Female Suffers Burns From House Fire In Red Bank

An elderly woman suffered burns in a house fire in Red Bank on Wednesday night.

A neighbor frantically called 911 reporting a house fire with possible entrapment at 208 Greenleaf St. The caller reported to a 911 dispatcher an elderly female lived at this house.

At 8:40 p.m., the Red Bank Fire Department responded to the scene and arrived within minutes to find the woman was out of the house and suffering from minor burns. Hamilton County EMS Medic 6 arrived on the scene and immediately transported the woman to the hospital.

At 8:44 p.m., Red Bank fire officials reported the home was 50 percent involved with fire. Firefighters worked quickly conducted at interior attack and got the fire under control within 20 minutes.



Red Bank fire officials requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire and Signal Mountain Fire responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD Rehab truck responded and an engine stood by at Red Bank Station 1 for any additional emergency calls.

Hamilton County EMS Medic 4 remained on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are undetermined at this time.