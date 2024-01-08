Condemned Hixson Home Destroyed By Fire Early Monday Morning

A condemned Hixson house was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 3 a.m. to the 4700 block of Metro Park Lane after multiple witnesses called 911 to report that they saw flames coming from the duplex.

Once on the scene, crews found a fully-involved working structure fire and launched defensive operations to extinguish the blaze.

No one was inside and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.





Squad 19, Ladder 19, Quint 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, and Battalion 3 responded.