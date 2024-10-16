Paved 2.2-Mile Bicycle Boulevard In Red Bank Moving Forward

It has been a long road, but building a Bicycle Boulevard in the city of Red Bank is beginning. The process started in 2021 when the city authorized an application for a TDOT grant to build a 2.2-mile paved path that would be a safe route for bikers paralleling Dayton Boulevard. The grant was awarded and then the funds were put on hold until 2025. But in June this year the city was notified that the money had been released.

The process then began with Requests for Proposals from qualified engineers. The city received six proposals and chose Barge Design Solutions. The next step will be to submit the plan to TDOT for approval. Using a grant from TDOT moves slowly, it is a trade-off to use a grant versus the long process it takes, said Public Works Deputy Director Lesley Johnson, "but now we are moving forward." City Manager Martin Granum said it would be at least beyond 2027 when the bike path would be finished.

The initially proposed route starts in White Oak, then follows Lyndon Avenue to Redding Road to Bank Street past the Kid’s Corner Playground. After review by TDOT, this plan is subject to change. The price is not yet known; however, the grant is for 80 percent of the cost and the city will be responsible for 20 percent, which is expected to be approximately $140,000.

Red Bank is also working with TDOT on its repaving plan for Dayton Boulevard to have the road markings changed. From the tunnel to the intersection of Signal Mountain Road striping will define three lanes and include bike lanes that will be marked off with striping. Bike safety has also been increased with the installation of bike-safe grates over the storm drains the length of Dayton Boulevard.

A request from a local developer to rezone 107 Cartwright St. passed on the first reading with no opposition from residents. The planning commission recommended that the change from R-1A Residential to R-TZ Residential Townhouse/zero lot line. Their recommendation was to limit the structures to three buildings. But Ms. Johnson said the lot is large enough to accommodate more buildings and suggested to remove the condition. The address is currently a vacant car lot. A formal public hearing will be held at the Nov. 19 meeting.

The board of commissioners unanimously adopted a revised and updated drug and alcohol testing policy that will allow the city to receive a discount on its workers compensation and general liability insurance. The new policy will also provide help to employees who get in trouble.

A budget amendment for the year beginning July 1, 2024, ending June 20, 2025, was made in order to appropriate unbudgeted expenditures and grant funding. The revision will account for $132,226 to the general fund received from grants, and $52,233 from the fund balance to the solid waste fund that was used to repair the garbage truck and keep it running.

Some announcements from the commission include that the next Food Truck Friday will be at Red Bank City Park this Friday, a community movie night will be Oct. 25 featuring the movie Hocus Pocus, and the next food pantry will be Thursday from 4:30 until 6:p.m. The Bicycle Co-op will be collecting bicycles before the holidays at Becaffeinated on Thursday from 6-10 a.m.

At his last meeting as a Red Bank commissioner, Pete Phillips said in the four years he served, he can see the difference in the city resulting from making investments in the city. He said now Red Bank is considered to be a “hot spot.” He said the large tax increases that have left the millage rate at 1.67 were difficult to do but that most of the money has gone to employees who were underpaid or to hire top quality new staff. He said that a lot of investment is being made in Red Bank now because of the investments made by the city itself.

City Manager Granum announced that there will be no commission on Nov. 5 because it is election day. And city hall will be closed on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.