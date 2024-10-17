Latest Headlines

Several Red Bank Families Displaced By Early Morning Apartment Fire

  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
An early morning apartment fire in Red Bank displaced several families.

At 5:21 am, a resident at the Willow Creek Apartment Complex called 911 reporting an apartment fire in Units 11-18. Red Bank Fire Department responded to 2833 Dayton Blvd., and arrived on the scene reporting fire showing in the upstairs apartments, stairwell and roofline.

Apartment residents informed the firefighters that everyone in units 11-18 were evacuated.

Red Bank Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower.
Dallas Bay VFD, Chattanooga Fire and Signal Mountain Fire responded to the scene. Waldens Ridge Emergency Service and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stood by for additional emergency calls for the city of Red Bank. Mutual Aid 6 Chief Mike Williams responded to the scene.

Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar reported eight units have damage - three units have major fire damage, three units have water damage and two units have interior structure damage (pulling ceilings down to check for interior fire).
The cause of the fire and where the fire started will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The American Red Cross was called to the fire scene to take care of 7 adults and 3 children for their emergency needs.

Photos are provided by Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar.
Latest Headlines
Several Red Bank Families Displaced By Early Morning Apartment Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2024
Lady Vols Battle Hard In 4-Set Loss To #15 Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 10/17/2024
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
  • Sports
  • 10/17/2024
Chapman Scores Lone Goal In Lee's 1-0 Win Over Montevallo
  • Sports
  • 10/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/17/2024
Blue Prevails In Game One Of Blue-Gold Softball Series At Frost Stadium
  • Sports
  • 10/16/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) CLARK, ... more

Paved 2.2-Mile Bicycle Boulevard In Red Bank Moving Forward
  • 10/16/2024

It has been a long road, but building a Bicycle Boulevard in the city of Red Bank is beginning. The process started in 2021 when the city authorized an application for a TDOT grant to build a ... more

Judge Rules Pension Board Must Pay Lt. Craig Joel's Pension Benefits; Pension Board Appeals
  • 10/16/2024

Chancellor Jeff Atherton has ruled that the Chattanooga Fire and Police Pension Fund must pay former Chattanooga Police Lt. Craig Joel pension benefits for his claim of Post Traumatic Stress ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Fires Town Manager With No Explanation; New Finance Director Quits
  • 10/16/2024
WWTA Receives $24 Million State Clean Water Loan
  • 10/16/2024
Hullander Says Hamilton County Losing 1,000 Acres A Year Of Farmland
  • 10/16/2024
Finley Stadium Lights Now All LED; Stadium Crew Worked All Night After Helene Flooded Field, Locker Rooms
  • 10/16/2024
2 Speakers Hit Rhea Sheriff Office For Critical Comptroller's Report; Rhea Ranks 40th In Tourism Revenues
  • 10/16/2024
Opinion
Voluntarily Withholding The Court's Authority
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Voters Should Avoid Disinformation - And Response
  • 10/15/2024
Lou Ziebold Will Create A Better Future For Walden
  • 10/16/2024
An Election 2024 Forecast
  • 10/16/2024
Vote For Collegedale Commissioners Who Will Represent The People - And Response
  • 10/15/2024
Sports
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
Lady Vols Step Into Spotlight At SEC Tipoff ’25
  • 10/17/2024
Davis, Margaritis Share First Round Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur
Davis, Margaritis Share First Round Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur
  • 10/16/2024
Simonsen Among Contenders At Midway Point Of PGA Tour Q-School Qualifiers
Simonsen Among Contenders At Midway Point Of PGA Tour Q-School Qualifiers
  • 10/16/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Prepare For Dynamic Bama Quarterback
  • 10/16/2024
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
#11/10 Vols Primed For Alabama Matchup
  • 10/16/2024
Happenings
University Of Alabama Million Dollar Band Performs At Finley Stadium Friday
  • 10/16/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Celebrations Of Life
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Celebrations Of Life
  • 10/16/2024
Join Bicycle Collection For White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Thursday
Join Bicycle Collection For White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Thursday
  • 10/16/2024
Lee’s Reynoso Presents Art Exhibition
Lee’s Reynoso Presents Art Exhibition
  • 10/16/2024
Chattanooga Humanitarian Awards Banquet Is Nov. 23
  • 10/16/2024
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Returns In 2025
  • 10/16/2024
Andrea Bocelli Take The Stage At Thompson-Boling Arena Feb. 8, 2025
Andrea Bocelli Take The Stage At Thompson-Boling Arena Feb. 8, 2025
  • 10/16/2024
Fred Gault: All I Had To Do Was Dislodge Luther
Fred Gault: All I Had To Do Was Dislodge Luther
  • 10/16/2024
The Playlist Celebrates Grand Opening On Oct. 19
The Playlist Celebrates Grand Opening On Oct. 19
  • 10/15/2024
Chattanooga Clarinet Choir Has Free Concert Friday
  • 10/15/2024
Opinion
Voluntarily Withholding The Court's Authority
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Voters Should Avoid Disinformation - And Response
  • 10/15/2024
Lou Ziebold Will Create A Better Future For Walden
  • 10/16/2024
Dining
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 18 At Red Bank Park
  • 10/14/2024
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
John Petros - Fulfilling The American Dream At The Epicurean
  • 10/13/2024
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Business
Georgia's Job Market Hits New Highs As Unemployment Holds Steady At 3.6% In September
  • 10/17/2024
Suit Claims Local Businessman Used Firm "As His Piggy Bank" While Moving Clients To New Firm
  • 10/16/2024
Text Request Acquired By Commify To Further U.S. Market Expansion
  • 10/16/2024
Real Estate
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
Oak Park Town Center On Highway 153 Sells For Oak Park Town Center on Highway 153 Sells For $14.7 Million
  • 10/17/2024
2nd Annual Go Build Construction Career Expo Is Next Thursday
  • 10/17/2024
One Westside Offers Monthly Drone And Photography Updates To Public
One Westside Offers Monthly Drone And Photography Updates To Public
  • 10/16/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Free Application Month For The 2025 Spring Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Month For The 2025 Spring Semester
  • 10/16/2024
CSCC Announces Plumbing Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces Plumbing Bootcamp Graduation
  • 10/16/2024
Southern Adventist University Alumni Inducted Into TICUA Hall Of Fame
  • 10/16/2024
Living Well
Community Leaders And Organizations To Be Recognized At 2024 City Of Potential Awards Breakfast
  • 10/16/2024
Bloodanooga Returns To UT Chattanooga Oct. 29-30
Bloodanooga Returns To UT Chattanooga Oct. 29-30
  • 10/14/2024
Local Partners Hold Animal Food Drive For Helene Victims
  • 10/14/2024
Memories
Red Clay State Park Opens New Interactive Exhibit About Cherokee People
  • 10/15/2024
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Visiting Red Clay State Historic Park On Indigenous Peoples Day
  • 10/11/2024
NSDAR Chickamauga Chapter Celebrates 130th Anniversary
  • 10/11/2024
Outdoors
Run For Their Freedom Hosted By WillowBend Farms On Saturday
Run For Their Freedom Hosted By WillowBend Farms On Saturday
  • 10/16/2024
30th Annual Conasauga Watershed Clean-Up Takes Place At 9 Locations
30th Annual Conasauga Watershed Clean-Up Takes Place At 9 Locations
  • 10/16/2024
Forestry Partners Invite Participation In White Oak Acorn Collection Initiative
Forestry Partners Invite Participation In White Oak Acorn Collection Initiative
  • 10/15/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
Tennessee Aquarium To Begin Peak Light Replacement Work
  • 10/16/2024
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum To Use Grant For Building Improvements At Grand Junction Campus
  • 10/15/2024
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
Cataloochee Ranch: Giddy Up To Rustic Luxury In The Smokies While Helping Hurricane Relief
  • 10/14/2024
Church
Men's City-Wide Fellowship & Prayer Breakfast Is Oct. 19
  • 10/16/2024
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
Agee Family Featured At October Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 10/16/2024
St. Alban's Hixson Market Hosts Annual Holly Jolly Market Nov. 2
St. Alban's Hixson Market Hosts Annual Holly Jolly Market Nov. 2
  • 10/16/2024
Obituaries
Cynthia Ann Bleuler Tucker
Cynthia Ann Bleuler Tucker
  • 10/16/2024
Donald Mason Webb
Donald Mason Webb
  • 10/16/2024
John Greenough Wilson
John Greenough Wilson
  • 10/16/2024