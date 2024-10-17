Several Red Bank Families Displaced By Early Morning Apartment Fire

An early morning apartment fire in Red Bank displaced several families.At 5:21 am, a resident at the Willow Creek Apartment Complex called 911 reporting an apartment fire in Units 11-18. Red Bank Fire Department responded to 2833 Dayton Blvd., and arrived on the scene reporting fire showing in the upstairs apartments, stairwell and roofline.Apartment residents informed the firefighters that everyone in units 11-18 were evacuated.Red Bank Fire Department requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower.Dallas Bay VFD, Chattanooga Fire and Signal Mountain Fire responded to the scene. Waldens Ridge Emergency Service and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stood by for additional emergency calls for the city of Red Bank. Mutual Aid 6 Chief Mike Williams responded to the scene.Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar reported eight units have damage - three units have major fire damage, three units have water damage and two units have interior structure damage (pulling ceilings down to check for interior fire).The cause of the fire and where the fire started will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department. Damages are unknown at this time.No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.The American Red Cross was called to the fire scene to take care of 7 adults and 3 children for their emergency needs.Photos are provided by Red Bank Fire Chief Brent Sylar.