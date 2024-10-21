Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Drop 13.7 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, October 21, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.56 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.52 on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.07, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.39 while the highest was $8.70, a difference of $6.31.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 6.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
October 21, 2023: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
October 21, 2022: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)
October 21, 2021: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)
October 21, 2020: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
October 21, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)
October 21, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)
October 21, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
October 21, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
October 21, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)
October 21, 2014: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.72, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.74.
State of Tennessee- $2.76, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84.
Huntsville- $2.85, unchanged  from last week's $2.85. 

"The median U.S. price for gasoline has just slipped below the $3/gal mark for the first time since early 2024, while the national average price of gasoline has returned to decline as oil prices have begun to cool off after Iran's attack on Israel, due in part to sources saying Israel has agreed not to attack Iran's oil infrastructure," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the potential of an attack on Iran's oil infrastructure decreasing as a result, the risk calculus for oil is decreasing, and with continued economic weakness in China providing bearish sentiment, oil prices late last week slipped back below the $70 per barrel mark, opening the door for a longer decline to potentially return to the national average. I'm hopeful that the downward trend will continue again this week for a majority of Americans as we see the average price of gasoline start to make a targeted effort to fall below the $3/gal mark for the first time since 2021."
