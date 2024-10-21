Vacant Home Damaged By Fire Early Monday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift started a 24-hour shift with a house fire off North Orchard Knob Avenue on Monday.

Firefighters responded at 7:22 a.m. to the 1700 block of Jackson Street and found a working structure fire. Crews simultaneously launched a fire attack, conducted searches of the residence and established a water supply.

CFD personnel were later removed from the structure due to unsafe conditions at the reportedly vacant property. They got the fire under control and moved into salvage and overhaul.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Engine 4, Engine 10, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were on the call.