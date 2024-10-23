11 Candidates Have Picked Up Thus Far In City Council Race

Eleven candidates, including three incumbents, have already picked up papers to run in the City Council election next March.

Petition pickup began Monday, and the qualifying deadline is Dec. 19 at noon.

No one has yet picked up in District 4, where Darrin Ledford announced he is not running again.



Those picking up so far include:

District 3

Jeff Davis

Tom Marshall

District 5

Isaiah "Ike" Hester (Incumbent)

Samantha Reid-Hawkins

District 7

Raquetta Dotley (Incumbent)

District 8

Anna Golladay

Marvene Noel (Incumbent)

Kelvin Scott

District 9

Ron Elliott

Jon Jon Weslolowski

Elizabeth Woods