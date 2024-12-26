November Unemployment Claims Down In All Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions





The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that unemployment claims were down in all of Georgia’s regional commissions during the month of November.“Georgia proves that smart leadership and bold policies drive economic success,” said GDOL Emergency Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “While other states struggle with overregulation and economic uncertainty, Georgia’s economy is thriving—job numbers are up in 12 regions, unemployment claims are down across the board, and businesses continue to choose our state as the best place to grow and invest.These results don’t happen by accident; they are the product of strong fiscal policies and a commitment to empowering job creators and hardworking Georgians. As we close out the year, Georgia remains a perennial leader in opportunity, innovation and prosperity.”A synopsis of each regional commission is below:Atlanta Regional Commission• The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.6 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.9 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 8,049 over-the-month and up 9,331 over-the-year, to 2,688,656.• The number of employed was down 9,761 over-the-month and down 9,430 over-the-year, to 2,593,047.• Initial claims were down 1,583 over-the-month and down 248 over-the-year, to 8,268.Central Savannah River• The unemployment rate was down five-tenths to 4.6 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.5 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 882 over-the-month and up 2,640 over-the-year, to 210,280.• The number of employed was up 96 over-the-month and up 258 over-the-year, to 200,553.• Initial claims were down 3,461 over-the-month and up 320 over-the-year, to 1,111.Coastal Georgia• The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.1 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.5 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 937 over-the-month and up 4,780 over-the-year, to 355,332.• The number of employed was down 794 over-the-month and up 2,380 over-the-year, to 344,177.• Initial claims were down 558 over-the-month and up 32 over-the-year, to 809.Georgia Mountains• The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 2.9 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.2 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 691 over-the-month and up 4,300 over-the-year, to 257,023.• The number of employed was down 806 over-the-month and up 2,451 over-the-year, to 249,677.• Initial claims were down 263 over-the-month, and down 247 over-the-year, to 506.Heart of Georgia• The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.8 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.1 percent one year ago.• The labor force was up 347 over-the-month and up 3,827 over-the-year, to 124,904.• The number of employed was up 500 over-the-month and up 2,866 over-the-year, to 120,214.• Initial claims were down 623 over-the-month, and down 137 over-the-year, to 467.Middle Georgia• The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.7 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.0 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 1,340 over-the-month and up 4,936 over-the-year, to 220,409.• The number of employed was down 1,307 over-the-month and up 3,086 over-the-year, to 212,148.• Initial claims were down 62 over-the-month and up 7 over-the-year, to 707.Northeast Georgia• The unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 3.3 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 1,070 over-the-month and up 5,636 over-the-year, to 340,910.• The number of employed was down 493 over-the-month and up 3,078 over-the-year, to 329,693.• Initial claims were down 284 over-the-month and up 261 over-the-year, to 1,315.Northwest Georgia• The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.5 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.6 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 1,564 over-the-month and up 5,207 over-the-year, to 446,503.• The number of employed was down 1,573 over-the-month and up 1,294 over-the-year, to 431,046.• Initial claims were down 181 over-the-month and down 2,658 over-the-year, to 2,255.River Valley• The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 4.3 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.4 percent one year ago.• The labor force was up 71 over-the-month and up 2,388 over-the-year, to 147,201.• The number of employed was down 175 over-the-month and up 1,017 over-the-year, to 140,841.• Initial claims were down 1,967 over-the-month and down 184 over-the-year, to 455Southern Georgia• The unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 3.6 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.8 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 193 over-the-month and up 4,002 over-the-year, to 185,241.• The number of employed was up 310 over-the-month and up 2,389 over-the-year, to 178,587, an all-time high.• Initial claims were down 1,892 over-the-month and down 24 over-the-year, to 982.Southwest Georgia• The unemployment rate remained unchanged posting at 3.7 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.0 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 376 over-the-month and up 2,859 over-the-year, to 150,589.• The number of employed was down 384 over-the-month and up 1,741 over-the-year, to 145,019.• Initial claims were down 179 over-the-month and down 118 over-the-year, to 389.Three Rivers• The unemployment rate was up one-tenth to 3.5 percent over-the-month, the rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.• The labor force was down 310 over-the-month and up 2,594 over-the-year, to 264,451.• The number of employed was down 630 over-the-month and up 443 over-the-year, to 255,101.• Initial claims were down 5 over-the-month and up 49 over-the-year, to 1,077.