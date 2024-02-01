Police Blotter: Woman Furious Officers Won't Investigate Her Flat Tire; Daughter Leaves Argument With Mom's Purse

Police responded to a disturbance on Airpark Drive. The officer arrived and spoke with a woman who said that her tire had been slashed. The officer inspected the tire and there was no observed damage. He offered to change her tire for her. She was very upset about police not being able to investigate a flat tire. The officer still began changing her tire for her. While doing this a private company began to arrive at her request. The service worker determined the tire to be flat due to a large nail in the tread. The woman left the scene and called dispatch requesting police leave and that she did not wish to speak to a supervisor.

* * *

An officer on Lee Highway spoke to a woman who said she just wanted a ride. Police gave her a ride to the Walgreens on Shallowford Road and Gunbarrel Road. During the ride she said that a tall (6 foot 2 inch), black male had let her in to take a shower. When she got out he got mad and kicked her out and that is when she called police.



* * *



On Poplar Street Court, an officer spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend had stolen her car. While speaking to her, he returned to the apartment. The officer asked him where the car was and he said it was parked where she normally parks it. He showed the officer where the vehicle was parked and asked if he could get some things out of the apartment. While he was getting his things, she left in her car.

* * *



Police responded to a disorder on Audreys Place. The officer arrived and spoke with a complainant who reported that her wife had damaged one of their vehicles while in a disorder. Damage was sustained to the Blue VW Atlas's passenger side door. The damage is from one vehicle's door hitting the other. The two women continued to be difficult towards each other.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder on Tunnel Boulevard and spoke with a man and a woman. Police determined no altercation occurred. One of the men was informed of the law regarding interfering with emergency calls.



* * *



Officers responded to a disorder on Lee Highway. Police arrived on scene for a disorder between a man and a woman because the woman had called in saying that her and the male had a disorder and she needed police. However, she left the scene before police arrived on scene and disconnected from the call taker and did not responded to texts sent by dispatch.



* * *



Officers spoke with some individuals inside a residence on Fisk Avenue. They said that they were only in a verbal argument and a woman wanted a man to leave her residence. Police spoke with him and he had a ride on the way but, due to the weather, it was delayed. She was cleared and the man waited outside. She requested that police transport him away from her residence but police were not able to at this time. The argument was only verbal and nothing physical occurred.



* * *

A woman called in reporting that following an argument with her daughter, the daughter had left the residence with her mom's purse. Shortly thereafter, the daughter returned the purse and was sent on her way.

