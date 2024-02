The woman who died in the back of a Meigs County patrol car that was inadvertently driven into Tennessee River by Deputy Robert Leonard on Thursday has been identified as Tabitha Smith.

Ms. Smith, who had been arrested by Deputy Leonard on the nearby Highway 60 bridge, was reportedly handcuffed in the car.

It was reported that the officer had been dispatched on a report of disturbance between two people.

Deputy Leonard was unfamiliar with the area and didn't know the danger of Blythe Ferry Lane.