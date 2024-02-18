Observant Neighbor Saves Home In Dallas Bay

photo by Dallas Bay FD photo by Dallas Bay FD photo by Dallas Bay FD photo by Dallas Bay FD Previous Next

An observant neighbor took quick action that saved a home in the Dallas Bay community.

The neighbor noticed a large fire adjacent to 1718 Maple Pl. at 5:33 p.m. Sunday and immediately called 911. Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the residence.

Officials said crews arrived quickly reporting an outside trash fire that had caught the exterior of the home on fire. Firefighters immediately extinguished the visible fire and made entry into the home to check for extension.

All damage was contained to the outside of the home.Damages are estimated at $10,000. The cause appears to be accidental, related to materials in trash cans adjacent to the home. The homeowners will be able to remain in the home."Chief Fritts commends the neighbor for being observant and calling 911 so quickly. Their quick thinking to get the fire department on the way saved the home from a major fire," officials said.