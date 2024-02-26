Latest Headlines

Authorities Searching For Missing Boater At Birchwood

  • Monday, February 26, 2024

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers, along with the Hamilton County EMA, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to a call of a man overboard near the Ware Branch boating access area on Thatch Road at Birchwood  between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on Monday.

            Officers reported two anglers were fishing from a bass boat, when one angler went overboard. The angler was not wearing a life jacket. 

            Officers are utilizing a remote operated vehicle (ROV) and searching in 10 to 15 feet of water. The water temperature was 53 degrees at the time of the incident. 

The TWRA was calling it the first boating fatality in 2024.

 

