1 Person Shot Near Notre Dame High School; School, Memorial Went On Lockdown, No Students Hurt

One person was shot near Notre Dame High School on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the school and nearby CHI Memorial Hospital going on lockdown for a couple of hours.
At approximately 2:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2700 block of Vermont Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
The lockdown was lifted around 4:30 p.m.
CPD confirmed that this was an isolated incident from the school.
A large number of police converged near the school after a report of a "person shot."
The contingent included several helicopters.
Roads in the vicinity were blocked.
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said he was thankful that no Notre Dame students were hurt.