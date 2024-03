A man was found on Lee Highway on Wednesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds.

At 4:05 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 7700 block of Lee Highway. Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.