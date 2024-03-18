Trial Starts On Misdemeanor Charge In Wreck That Claimed Former LFO Valedictorian

A trial got underway on Monday in LaFayette, Ga., in the case in which a Roper plant employee is facing only a misdemeanor in the traffic death of the 2020 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School valedictorian.

Eden Muina died when her tiny 1978 Volkswagen Beetle collided with a Ford F150 just south of LaFayette. She was on her way to Berry College, where she had won a scholarship for environmental studies.

John Maxwell of the Georgia SCRT said it was decided, after the accident reconstructors finished their probe, to charge the Ford truck driver with misdemeanor vehicular homicide in the second degree and failure to yield.

Sgt. Andy Gideon of the Georgia Patrol said the accident happened before daylight at a dark section of U.S. 27. He said Cargle was turning left to go to work when he struck the VW.

He said Cargle, who was 44 at the time, maintained that the Volkswagen lights were not on so he did not see it coming. Sgt. Gideon said a camera from a store .9 mile to the north showed the VW lights were on at that time.

The witness said Ms. Muina was not wearing a seat belt. She had a cell phone with her, but it was not determined if she was using it around the time of the wreck.

Officer Maxwell said the Volkswagen had the steering wheel on the right side and was not intended for use in America. He said the brunt of the damage to the car was on the driver side.

He said there was proof that the VW lights were on because the "hot shot phenomena" was observed in the headlights, which he said was caused by being on at the time of the collision.

Defense attorney Albert C. Palmour Jr. said more than one witness said the VW lights were not on and that someone at the scene turned them on and then back off. He said that was a no no at an accident.

He said there was significance in that a starter part was found in the wrecked car. He said it indicated there might have been trouble with the car's electrical system.

Daniel Helton, a paramedic, said he and his wife (both paramedics) were going the same direction as Ms. Muina to their jobs at Rome. He said they were about 500 feet away when he saw the collision.

He said he saw metal flying and smoke rising from the scene.

His wife called 911.

The witness said he and his wife went over to check with the victims. He said Ms. Muina had been partially ejected from the car and had shallow breathing. The couple waited about an hour before Life Force landed nearby, he said.

The victim's mother, Paula Muina, was the state's first witness. She has said the world lost an outstanding individual in the death of her daughter. Ms. Muina said the driver should have a charge higher than a misdemeanor.

Eden Muina was a member of the 2019 and 2020 LFO High School Academic Decathlon State Champions.

Her family said, "Her love of the earth was shown in her participation in protests and rallies to increase awareness of the abuse and depletion of our planet's natural resources. She was an avid animal lover who loved horseback riding, and competed in the IEA for her team from Saddle Rock Farm. Eden was an amazing artist and her talent was apparent in everything she created; including her writings and artwork. Eden participated in the Trailblazer Challenge in 2017 and 2018 where she completed a 27 mile hike, raising $2,200 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation."