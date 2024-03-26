W Road To Be Closed For 2 Weeks Beginning Monday

The W Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, April 1, to complete milling, paving, and safety enhancement work. Electronic message boards are on site to notify residents of the upcoming closure.Motorists should avoid this area when possible as it will be an active construction site with heavy equipment.Motorists should plan on using Roberts Mill Road or Signal Mountain Boulevard/ Taft Highway to leave or access Signal Mountain during this time. Residents that live on the W Road will have access to and from their homes.Access to Walden's Ridge Park will be accessible from the bottom of the W Road.The Highway Department and the Town of Walden will also have a small section of James Boulevard (between Anderson Pike and Taft Highway) closed starting Wednesday, through the duration of this work.