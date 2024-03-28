Over $453.5 Million Of Railroad Property In Hamilton County Changes Hands As Cincinnati Sells Its Line To Chattanooga

Over $453.5 million of railroad property in Hamilton County has changed hands after the city of Cincinnati sold its line to Chattanooga.

Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt said 365 tracts here were involved in the transaction to Norfolk Southern.

The deal yielded a conveyance fee of $1,678,222 to Hamilton County.

The sale of the 337-mile rail line was approved by Cincinnati voters last Nov. 7 and finalized March 15.

The overall sale was for $1.62 billion.

Norfolk Southern had long been leasing the line from the city and making overtures to buy it.

Cincinnati had been the only city in the country to own a railroad, and it proved a wonderful investment.

Chattanooga and its citizens had made some contributions toward constructing the line after the announcement was made that it would be the terminus of the railroad instead of Knoxville. However, it was Cincinnati that sponsored the project. It gave the most and wound up as the sole owner.