Separate Funeral Services Set For Best Friends Who Died In Soddy Daisy Wreck

Separate funeral services are planned this weekend for best friends Dylan Avery McGee and Hunter Lee Burchard, who died in a traffic crash in Soddy Daisy early Saturday morning.

Both were 25 years old.

Officials are not releasing information on the wreck in which a truck reportedly landed on its top at 12300 Old Dayton Pike.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol earlier said, "The District Attorney’s Office serving Hamilton County has invoked Rule 16 of criminal procedure. The requested records are a part of an ongoing investigation and can’t be released at this time.

"For more information, please contact the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office."

Family members said Dylan McGee "lived by the motto, 'Life begins at the end of your comfort zone!' He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was an elevator installer at Luxe Home Elevators. Dylan was super friendly and always had a smile on his face. He loved meeting new people and having fun at parties. Dylan was very social and treated everyone like they were family.

"Dylan had a biggest heart and lived every moment to the fullest. Dylan was into 4-wheeling and riding in jeeps, and he always enjoyed adventures."

He is survived by his father, Randal "Gator" (Jamie Frost) McGee; his brother, Chase McGee; his mom, Joni McGee; his step-siblings, Kayci and Mason; grandmothers Ruby McGee and Jackie Shipley, among others.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Legacy Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Goins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Family members said Hunter Lee Burchard "felt he was unworthy and distasteful to most everyone he met. However, He was loyal to a fault to anyone he found kindness in. He did not fear tomorrow because he felt the day had been enough, and he had no hate in his heart for anything, anywhere or anyone. He loved to meet new people, go to the woods to ride and anything to keep out of the house with friends. He loved spending time with his kids."

He is survived by his children, Clayton and Zaylee Burchard; his father, DJ Burchard; mother, Teresa Grant; brother, Colton Grant; sister, Brooklyn Burchard; several half-sisters; nanny, Kim Burchard, paw, Darrell Burchard (Angie), nanny, Bobbie; mamaw, Donna Barbee; mamaw, Marcie Harris; aunts, Tiffany (FiFi) (David) Shell; McKenzie (Bucky) Burchard and uncle, Adam Burchard (Jeanie). He had several nieces and nephews that will miss him tremendously.

There will be a memorial service at Sweet Melissa’s on Saturday, April 6, from 5 p.m. until closing time.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home.