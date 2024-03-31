Flames Shoot Through Roof Of Hixson Home

The cause of a Hixson house fire is under investigation after an aggressive attack by Chattanooga firefighters.

Just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton County 911 began receiving multiple calls from neighbors of flames coming from a home in the 900 block of Brynewood Park Drive.

First arriving units reported fire through the roof and launched an interior attack. Crews soon learned from the homeowner that no one was inside the structure.

CFD personnel transitioned from offensive to defensive operations and then went offensive again, preventing the fire from spreading through the remainder of the residence.

There were no injuries.

Ladder 19, Squad 19, Engine 16, Engine 11, Engine 22, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), HCEMS, Dallas Bay Rehab, CPD, CFD Supply, and CFD Investigations responded.