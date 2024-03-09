Man Injured Escaping Fire In Mobile Home Saturday Morning





One man was sent to the hospital with injuries Saturday morning after escaping his burning home in Lookout Valley.Chattanooga Fire Department's Green Shift companies were just beginning their 24-hour shift when the call came out at 6:48 a.m. for a structure fire in a mobile home park in the 3300 block of Winter Lane.The reporting party told 911 dispatchers that flames were coming from one of the trailers.On arrival, Squad 20 found the tenant outside in the road.He had sustained cuts, including a laceration to his arm, and minor burns from fleeing the fire, and he was transported to the hospital for further treatment.Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, protecting other nearby mobile homes. Three cars parked outside of the residence received minor damage.The fire was out by 7:08 a.m. The cause is under investigation.Squad 20, Engine 3, Tanker 3, Engine 1, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 14, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 responded, along with HCEMS and CFD Investigations.