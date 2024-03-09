Heating and Air Unit Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for ... more
Angela Teems will be challenging Walker County Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield, and Don Stultz, a retired Georgia State Patrol Commander, is running against veteran Sheriff Steve Wilson ... more
The city of Soddy Daisy is preparing for growth. It has already begun, substantiated by the large number of building permits issued each month. Even during the month of February, when traditionally ... more