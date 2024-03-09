Heating and Air Unit Causes Fire In Dallas Bay Home

Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire caused by a faulty heat and air unit.





Crews arrived on scene in minutes reporting smoke in the home but no visible flames. Upon further investigation a smoldering fire was location in the HVAC unit and extinguished. Fire personnel checked the home for extension. Damage was contained to the unit.





There were no smoke detectors present in the home.





Damages are estimated at $3,000. The tenant will be contacting the landlord for repairs.











Dallas Bay would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke detectors in every home. Renters should verify the presence of working smoke detectors as Tennessee law mandates that landlords provide and maintain them, it was stated.