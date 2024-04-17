Latest Headlines

Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain

  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024

After working more than nine hours in a confined underground space Catoosa County firefighters working with multiple partners freed a man who was trapped inside a partially-clogged storm drain beneath Georgia Highway 2 in the City of Fort Oglethorpe.

Just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Catoosa County 911 received a call from a motorist reporting hearing a man calling for help inside a storm drain under Georgia Highway 2 near the intersection of Highway 27 (Lafayette Road). Fort Oglethorpe Police arrived and called for assistance from Catoosa County Fire Department. Upon arrival, Catoosa County firefighters determined the man was trapped inside a 24-inch drainpipe underneath Georgia Highway 2 and called for additional fire companies including the department’s Special Operations team and Walker County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters determined the storm drain was about 50% clogged with debris that accumulated over time that was of a heavy, rocky, clay consistency. For more than nine hours firefighters working with hand tools dug through the debris, with the assistance of a vacuum truck from Fort Oglethorpe Public Works to remove the material.

During the entire rescue operation, Thomas Loher, 22, was conscious and communicating with firefighters. He was reported missing by his family Tuesday morning. Mr. Loher is believed to have been trapped since Monday when for unknown reasons he entered the storm drain several hundred feet away from where he became trapped. He was freed and taken by Puckett EMS to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“Thanks to our firefighters putting their confined space rescue training to work and the assistance from several partnering agencies, this lengthy and technical rescue has a successful outcome,” said Catoosa County Fire Chief Daniel Walston. “I am proud of how everyone involved worked together to save this young man’s life.”

Chief Walston thanked these partnering agencies:

Walker County Fire Rescue; Fort Oglethorpe Police Department; Fort Oglethorpe Public Works; Puckett EMS; Erlanger Special Operations Team and Life Force Air Medical; Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office; Walker County Sheriff's Office; Georgia State Patrol; Georgia Department of Transportation; Hamilton County Rescue Rehab; and Tri State Mutual Aid.

Latest Headlines
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Soddy Daisy Tennis Sweeps Red Bank
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Baylor Netters Sweep Knox Catholic
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
CCS "Wins" In Draw With Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Walker Valley Earns No. 2 Seed In 5-4A Baseball
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Breaking News
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
  • 4/17/2024

After working more than nine hours in a confined underground space Catoosa County firefighters working with multiple partners freed a man who was trapped inside a partially-clogged storm drain ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, MARGARET MCCLAIN 113 GOODTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank AGGRAVATED ... more

Collegedale Outlines Hours, Allowed Activities At Parks
  • 4/16/2024

Parks and recreational opportunities in the city of Collegedale were discussed at the commission meeting Monday night. The commissioners approved an ordinance on the final reading that established ... more

Breaking News
Airport Buys Former Adcox Chevrolet Dealership For Future Expansion
  • 4/16/2024
2 Students Arrested For Robbery At Brainerd High School
  • 4/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/16/2024
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
Rhonda Thurman Battled For More Charter Schools, Against "Weak Principals"
  • 4/15/2024
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
Judge Denies Appeal Bond For Former EMT Whaley In Vehicular Homicide Case
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers - And Response
  • 4/16/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 16, 2024
  • 4/16/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
  • 4/17/2024
Covenant Baseball Wins Two Over Sewanee
  • 4/16/2024
UTC Women Finish Fifth At SoCon Golf Championships
  • 4/16/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
  • 4/16/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Kick Off Open House And Block Party Is April 19
Shuptrine’s Gallery Spring Kick Off Open House And Block Party Is April 19
  • 4/16/2024
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
  • 4/17/2024
Alan Shuptrine Is Speaker At Moccasin Bend Chapter Of The NSDAR
Alan Shuptrine Is Speaker At Moccasin Bend Chapter Of The NSDAR
  • 4/16/2024
3rd Women’s Army Corps Training Center: 1944 – Living History Programs Set For April 27-28
  • 4/16/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
Our Voices Should Be Heard
  • 4/15/2024
AirBnBs, VRBOs, Short Term Rentals And A Meme
  • 4/13/2024
School Resource Officers Rather Than Arming Teachers - And Response
  • 4/16/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee March State Revenues Are $55.1 Million More Than Budget Estimate
  • 4/16/2024
CPD Introduces New Patrol Bicycles For Enhanced Community Engagement
CPD Introduces New Patrol Bicycles For Enhanced Community Engagement
  • 4/16/2024
Person Arrested For Domestic Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/16/2024
Real Estate
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
Warehouse On Riverside Drive Sells For Over $5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
UTC To Host Summer Institutes For Music Educators And Ensemble Directors
UTC To Host Summer Institutes For Music Educators And Ensemble Directors
  • 4/16/2024
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Graduation
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Graduation
  • 4/16/2024
Lee University To Host 3rd Annual Doctoral Student Research Poster Symposium
Lee University To Host 3rd Annual Doctoral Student Research Poster Symposium
  • 4/16/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
Frank Norman Hobart
Frank Norman Hobart
  • 4/16/2024
Kirby Ray Wahl
Kirby Ray Wahl
  • 4/16/2024
Betty Anne Jones (Dalton)
  • 4/16/2024