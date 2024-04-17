City Attorney Asks Circuit Judge To Rule On Coonrod Residency

City Attorney Phil Noblett is asking a judge in Circuit Court to rule on whether City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod actually lives in her District 9.

He did so after two complaints were filed saying that Councilwoman Coonrod actually lives at 8907 Heritage Dr. outside her district instead of 907 Moss St. within in the district.

City Auditor Stan Sewell then carried out an investigation of the residency at the request of the city attorney.

City Attorney Noblett said the complaints were filed March 4 and March 21 "claiming that Councilwoman Coonrod is not qualified to hold office as a member of the City Council."

Councilwoman Coonrod is currently serving on the City Council and is also a candidate for the state House seat District 28 now held by Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.

The petitions included documents from Facebook, two deeds and two campaign financial disclosures, it was stated.

The city attorney said he found "reasonable cause" to take the matter to Circuit Court.

The filing says Councilwoman Coonrod provided an affidavit affirming she does live on Moss Street within the district. She said she has never lived on Heritage Drive.

She provided several personal documents with the Moss Street address.

Councilwoman Coonrod said she lives with her foster mother, Vivian White, and was raised there since she was 13.

Ms. White told the city auditor that Ms. Coonrod has lived with her off and on since she was in junior high school. She said Councilwoman Coonrod had slept there for half or more nights during the past two years.

The auditor interviewed Ms. Coonrod's daughter, who said she had been at 8907 Hedritage Dr. since March of 2022, and Councilwoman Coonrod has not lived there during that time.