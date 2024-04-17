Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries

Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank Cemetery near the intersection of Oakland Terrace and Morrison Springs Road where volunteers have been working to clean it up. On Tuesday night, the commissioners appointed Susan Bell as the tenth member of the board, which is now filled. And the commissioners authorized entering into a contract for $24,000 with Bravo Fene Co. to install a fence around the cemetery.

The city is also forming a relationship with the Trust for Public Land to establish a vision and plan to care for “The Field,” another small and forgotten cemetery in the city limits. It is near the White Oak Connector Trail that joins Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga, with the White Oak Park in Red Bank.

In order to appropriate $60,628 that Red Bank received in grants and unbudgeted expenses this year, the budget was amended at the commission meeting Tuesday night. Money that is unanticipated must be appropriated before it can be spent. Of the total, $45,000 is a gift from the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation. The commissioners accepted the condition of the gift, which was specified to be used for installing water fountains in multiple parks throughout Red Bank.

One of the city’s rear loader garbage trucks is out of service, said Public Works Director Greg Tate, and it is something that the public works department must have. He said the public works employees maintain the city’s vehicles and equipment, but this truck has many parts that are constantly moving which causes a lot of wear and tear. Repairs to return it to service will be $12,865, which had not been budgeted. But he said that $86,000 had been included for public works to cover costs for repairing equipment used by the department and that money can be used.

The storm drain covers throughout Red Bank are decades old and were designed with parallel bars over the openings. The bars with spaces between them are positioned parallel to the curbs causing the coverings to not only catch debris but also bicycle tires, which get caught in the gaps. Public Works Director Tate said some additional covers are needed and he is recommending a different kind with a grate pattern and which are compatible with bikes. He got approval to order new stormwater inlet grate covers with the new design in the amount of $13,680. Because the price is high, at $760 each, he said that he would look into having the old ones adapted, and replace a few at a time.

Commissioner Pete Phillips has been and is currently the city’s representative to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority. Because he will not be seeking re-election this year, the commissioners decided to replace him on that board with Public Works Deputy Director Leslie Johnson, who will become the city’s voice regarding sewer services in Red Bank.

City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners that the search for a new chief financial officer to replace long-time CFO John Alexander is going well. The job was posted on the city’s website on April 4 and there are currently 17 applicants. The applications will be closed on May 21.

Announcements from Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton include dates and times for events in the city. The next Red Bank Community Food Pantry will be on Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. The second Food Truck Friday will be at Red Bank City Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Earth Day cleanup is scheduled for Saturday in partnership with Green Steps, depending on the weather. It will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 pm. Volunteers can register on the Green Steps website.

The annual Red Bank Jubilee will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

As of this week, a survey is available about what people would like to see on the 12 acres of property at the former Red Bank Middle School site at 3715 Dayton Blvd. A paper copy will also be available at City Hall. In the time allowed for the opportunity for citizens to address the commissioners, resident Michael McCain said that the way the survey is set up now, the people taking it cannot be identified as residents of Red Bank and he sees it as invalid. He asked for the survey to be rewritten and resubmitted.