Latest Headlines

Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries

  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank Cemetery near the intersection of Oakland Terrace and Morrison Springs Road where volunteers have been working to clean it up. On Tuesday night, the commissioners appointed Susan Bell as the tenth member of the board, which is now filled. And the commissioners authorized entering into a contract for $24,000 with Bravo Fene Co. to install a fence around the cemetery.

The city is also forming a relationship with the Trust for Public Land to establish a vision and plan to care for “The Field,”  another small and forgotten cemetery in the city limits. It is near the White Oak Connector Trail that joins Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga, with the White Oak Park in Red Bank.

In order to appropriate $60,628 that Red Bank received in grants and unbudgeted expenses this year, the budget was amended at the commission meeting Tuesday night. Money that is unanticipated must be appropriated before it can be spent. Of the total, $45,000 is a gift from the Red Bank and Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation. The commissioners accepted the condition of the gift, which was specified to be used for installing water fountains in multiple parks throughout Red Bank.

One of the city’s rear loader garbage trucks is out of service, said Public Works Director Greg Tate, and it is something that the public works department must have. He said the public works employees maintain the city’s vehicles and equipment, but this truck has many parts that are constantly moving which causes a lot of wear and tear. Repairs to return it to service will be $12,865, which had not been budgeted. But he said that $86,000 had been included for public works to cover costs for repairing equipment used by the department and that money can be used.  

The storm drain covers throughout Red Bank are decades old and were designed with parallel bars over the openings. The bars with spaces between them are positioned parallel to the curbs causing the coverings to not only catch  debris but also bicycle tires, which get caught in  the gaps. Public Works Director Tate said some additional covers are needed and he is recommending a different kind with a grate pattern and which are compatible with bikes. He got approval to order new stormwater inlet grate covers with the new design in the amount of $13,680. Because the price is high, at $760 each, he said that he would look into having the old ones adapted, and replace a few at a time.

Commissioner Pete Phillips has been and is currently the city’s representative to the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority. Because he will not be seeking re-election this year, the commissioners decided to replace him on that board with Public Works Deputy Director Leslie Johnson, who will become the city’s voice regarding sewer services in Red Bank.

City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners that the search for a new chief financial officer to replace long-time CFO John Alexander is going well. The job was posted on the city’s website on April 4 and there are currently 17 applicants. The applications will be closed on May 21.

Announcements from Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton include dates and times for events in the city. The next Red Bank Community Food Pantry will be on Thursday from 4:30 until 6 p.m. The second Food Truck Friday will be at Red Bank City Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Earth Day cleanup is scheduled for Saturday in partnership with Green Steps, depending on the weather. It will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 pm. Volunteers can register on the Green Steps website.

The annual Red Bank Jubilee will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

As of this week, a survey is available about what people would like to see on the 12 acres of property at the former Red Bank Middle School site at 3715 Dayton Blvd. A paper copy will also be available at City Hall. In the time allowed for the opportunity for citizens to address the commissioners, resident Michael McCain said that the way the survey is set up now, the people taking it cannot be identified as residents of Red Bank and he sees it as invalid. He asked for the survey to be rewritten and resubmitted.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Baylor Is #12 In MaxPreps Cup Top 100
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • Breaking News
  • 4/17/2024
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Undefeated McCallie Tennis Blanks CCS, 7-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/17/2024
Breaking News
Red Bank Continuing Mission To Care For Neglected Cemeteries
  • 4/17/2024

Red Bank is continuing the mission to care for once forgotten and neglected cemeteries in the city. A cemetery citizens’ advisory board was formed last year to rehabilitate the small Red Bank ... more

County Residents To Vote On On-Premises Liquor By The Drink
  • 4/17/2024

The County Commission voted on Wednesday to allow a referendum on on-premises liquor by the drink in the unincorporated county. The vote will be on the November ballot. Commissioners Greg ... more

Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
Sheriff's Detective Injured When Dragged By Suspect's Car Wednesday Morning
  • 4/17/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective was injured Wednesday morning during an attempted arrest. At approximately 10:50 a.m., preliminary information obtained at the scene indicates Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Man, 27, Shot And Killed On Windsor Street
  • 4/17/2024
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
Catoosa County Firefighters Rescue Man Trapped In Storm Drain
  • 4/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/17/2024
Collegedale Outlines Hours, Allowed Activities At Parks
  • 4/16/2024
Murder Charges Dismissed Against 2 Men In Slaying Outside Brainerd Road Mapco
  • 4/16/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Ready To Restore The Field In Red Bank
  • 4/17/2024
Courtesy - What Does It Take And How Much Does It Cost?
  • 4/17/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
Dan Fleser: Tennessee Baseball, Softball Cruising
  • 4/17/2024
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
Wiedmer: We Need A New Health Plan For Major League Pitchers
  • 4/16/2024
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Native Named Canisius University Head Women’s Basketball Coach
  • 4/17/2024
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
Randy Smith: Nick Saban No Longer In A Hurry
  • 4/16/2024
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
#2 Vols Blast Six Homers To Topple Knights, 20-5
  • 4/17/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
Chattanooga, Accra Hold Sister City Signing
  • 4/16/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Where To Next?
  • 4/17/2024
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
Did You Know? Community Benefits Agreement
  • 4/17/2024
Tickets On Sale For 2024 Scopes Trial Play Destiny In Dayton
  • 4/17/2024
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
“May The Fourth Be With You” Event Returns To Collegedale
  • 4/17/2024
Entertainment
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 23
  • 4/15/2024
Chattanooga Film Festival Continues To Grow, Adding More Features
  • 4/16/2024
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
Lee’s Singers To Host Farewell Concert For Moffett
  • 4/16/2024
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
Indie Folk Band The Ballroom Thieves Comes To Barking Legs Theater May 2
  • 4/15/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jed Mescon
  • 4/15/2024
Opinion
STVRs Aren't The Biggest Problems In Communities
  • 4/17/2024
Stop The Protests
  • 4/16/2024
There Should Be No Threats Against VW Workers
  • 4/17/2024
Dining
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Business/Government
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
Rhea County Commission Pays Tribute To Rescue Squad
  • 4/17/2024
Tennessee March State Revenues Are $55.1 Million More Than Budget Estimate
  • 4/16/2024
Fugitive Located And Booked On Warrants - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/17/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 March Market Report
  • 4/17/2024
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
Recycling Effort To Benefit Habitat For Humanity
  • 4/15/2024
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
Industrial Property At 3010 Williams St. Sells For $6.5 Million
  • 4/11/2024
Student Scene
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
Notre Dame High School Welcomes New Head Of School And Academic Dean
  • 4/17/2024
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
CSCC Spotlight Highlights Dr. Andy White – A Journey Of Service And Education
  • 4/17/2024
SoLit And UTC Announce Winners Of Young Southern Student Writers Contest
  • 4/17/2024
Living Well
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
Cempa Community Care Appoints Brittany Patmon, DMD, As Lead Dentist
  • 4/16/2024
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
CHI Memorial Earns ‘Geriatric Emergency Department’ Accreditation
  • 4/15/2024
Hixson Lions Club Eyeglasses Donation Boxes Locations In Hixson Announced
  • 4/15/2024
Memories
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
AUDIO: Earl Winger, Sr. Remembers Early Days Of WDOD
  • 4/13/2024
Curtis Coulter: The Wreck Of The Old 97 At The Rock Creek Trestle
  • 4/11/2024
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Outdoors
Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors And Partners Hosting Earth Week Events April 20-27
  • 4/16/2024
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
Jacob Wheeler Of Harrison Clinches 8th MLF Bass Pro Tour Win
  • 4/15/2024
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
Harrison's Jacob Wheeler Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At Dale Hollow
  • 4/13/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
Bob Tamasy: Living Under The Influence - The Right Way
  • 4/15/2024
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 4/12/2024
United Methodist Conference Draws Hundreds To Chattanooga This Week
  • 4/15/2024
Obituaries
James Buckner Lusk
James Buckner Lusk
  • 4/17/2024
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
  • 4/17/2024
Melanie Renee Shepherd
Melanie Renee Shepherd
  • 4/17/2024