Due to approaching severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will dismiss one hour early today (Tuesday).

All after-school activities for today, including athletics, are canceled.

SACC will close at 5 p.m. today.

Also, 12-month employees will dismiss at 4 p.m.

Officials said, "Thank you for your understanding as we take steps to ensure all our students and staff are safe."

Severe storms are in the Chattanooga forecast followed by a cold front dropping temps to the 30s over the next several days.