Joe Biden observed Earth Day puffing about a $7 billion grant for solar projects benefiting low and middle income residents. This is a project of his Office of Environmental Justice and Dominion Energy Green Deal. Unfortunately for Americans, these schemes always have high prices and negative consequences.

Printing more money will keep interest rates high to slow inflation. High interest rates also makes it harder for farmers and factory owners to borrow during lean times. Further problems arise as Joe’s schemes for stripping millions of acres of farmland and cutting trees which turn CO2 into oxygen in exchange for acres of solar panels makes no sense.

Gearing up for another wacky “summer of love” chaos like 2020, Ivy League College campuses are becoming dangerous places for Jewish students (NBC 4/22/24) Biden had a chance to denounce threats to Jewish students who have been warned not to go to classes. Instead, fearful of losing votes, he prattled on about Green Deals and Climate Corps, more attempts to placate the Far Left of his party but with Joe, much of that is a joke.

So in future medicine shows, Joe needs Beto O’Rourke, who’s running for something again, to explain how eating dirt can be energizing (Dallas News 3/21/19). John Kerry can endlessly recount his claim the Arctic will be ice free in 2013 (Huff Post 10/16/09). Biden’s friends from New Guinea can tell about Joe’s uncle the WWII pilot. For a highlight, Joe can demonstrate driving an EV school bus or an eighteen wheeler since he claims to have been a driver of both in his past (WRAL Mobile 12/9/21).

Then Joe can close with the line he tossed to a small gathering Tuesday in Tampa (C-Span). He asked, “how many times does he (Trump) have to prove we can’t be trusted?” Good question Joe, according to Gallup (4/3/24) 54 percent surveyed don’t trust you. So perhaps not too many more.

Ralph Miller


