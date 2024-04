Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

2407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, LAKENYA NICOLE

3211 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071860

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BEASLEY, MARKIE

823 W 12 ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON

1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

6717 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BROWN, DOMINIQUE LAJUAN

4137 WILKEVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR



BRYANT, PENNY

38 GRADYS RD MCMINVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS

3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY

1911 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 N.

WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOSEY, JAMES MELVIN629 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE10948 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795607Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKEEVANS, SIERRA R220 CULVER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankMETH FOR RESALEDRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONFAIRCHILD, TROY LEE3508 COLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)GILBERT, ALBERT113 ARLINGTON TE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDGRANT, ARIEL QUANA TAYAI3725 FOUNTAIN AVE. APT72 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTGRECO, TONI MARIE16648 N STAR CIR SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, STARLA KAY266 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SHEADRICK, ALICIA MARIE5236 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTIGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J8140 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS3925 PATTERSON LN CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHN, OWEN D2012 BELMONT CIRLCE FRANKLIN, 37069Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHEVADING ARRESTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, TAPREIA YNETTE2092 CLEAR SHOALS LANE DACULA, 30019Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICESCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYJONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE26 DENNY AVE WHINCHESTER, 40391Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DOMESTIC ASSAULTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYKENDRICK, GREGORY L5035 HARLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKING, JENNIFER LYNN9213 NORTH HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GLAND, KRYSTENA R4405 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAWSON, RACHEL REBECCAH3720 FOUNTAIN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT10818 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE IMPRISONMENTASSAULTLINDIE, MICHAEL THOMAS6227 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLOVELADY, SHAKUR B302 OLD WEATHERLY SWITCH RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREEAGGRAVATED BURGLARYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE3408 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER8937 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGMOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS3925 CORBLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGNOP, BILLY DE63 WHISPER DR RINGGOLD, 307362940Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE119 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 63 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTODOM, LOGAN MARQUESEHALF WAY HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD2025 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPORTER, DARRION3915 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212160Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREVIERE, DORIAN LIONEL6332 BROWNING DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER INVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDERTHEREYNOLDS, DAMEIN BENIQUEZ WILLIAM5612 OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGRIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND3812 FAGAN STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffATTEMPTED THEFT OVER 2,500 VIOLATION OF PROBATIONTHEFT OF IDENTITY VIOLATION OF PROBATIONROARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL180 SHIPLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)RUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO3005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONSAGE, TODD CURTISHOMLESS ,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, ZACKERY GORDON7710 ASPEN LODGE WAY #406 CHATTANOOGA, 374214121Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN350 WHASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESTOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN2105 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDING (56/35)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO1198 HEDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, SHANARIYA ANTWANNETT73 RUSSELL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30141Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFRAUDTHEFT OVER $1000PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)VAUGHN, ERIC DUPREE4567 TRICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VENABLE, ZACHARY LEE3906 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072533Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVILLAFANA, LESLIE ANITA3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIIMPLE ASSAULTRESISTING ARRESTWALLIN, JACQUELINE DANIELLE109 HICKORY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITT, SHANNON DARLINA727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPROSTITUTIONFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARWRIGHT, EMARION P4305 TINMOUTH DR , 370664968Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYARBOROUGH, GEORGIA GLENN15926 POOLE RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, LAKENYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BEASLEY, MARKIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BLACKWELL, GEORGE JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/11/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BROWN, DOMINIQUE LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BRYANT, PENNY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/03/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, JEREMY RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE EVANS, SIERRA R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

METH FOR RESALE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON FAIRCHILD, TROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/27/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GILBERT, ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED GRECO, TONI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, STARLA KAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HEADRICK, ALICIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST IGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ISHAM, ZACHARY WILLIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOHN, OWEN D

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, TAPREIA YNETTE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY KENDRICK, GREGORY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/04/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KING, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G LAND, KRYSTENA R

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWSON, RACHEL REBECCAH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/02/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDIE, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LOVELADY, SHAKUR B

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY MCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MILLIGAN, JAMIE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/04/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOXLEY, JAMES KORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/16/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

NORWOOD, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ODOM, LOGAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PORTER, DARRION

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE REVIERE, DORIAN LIONEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER IN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDERTHE REYNOLDS, DAMEIN BENIQUEZ WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/28/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED THEFT OVER 2,500 VIOLATION OF PROBATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROARK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/31/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION SCOTT, ZACKERY GORDON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPOR

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TONEY, TIRREA LEESHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/11/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TURNER, SHANARIYA ANTWANNETT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUD

THEFT OVER $1000

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) VAUGHN, ERIC DUPREE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VILLAFANA, LESLIE ANITA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/22/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

SIIMPLE ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST WALLIN, JACQUELINE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, EMARION P

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/17/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT YARBOROUGH, GEORGIA GLENN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/04/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR