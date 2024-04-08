Death Of Man, 65, Who Was Found Unresponsive On Saturday Is Ruled Homicide

The death of a 65-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Saturday has been ruled a homicide.

At 5:17 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of an unresponsive individual at the 1700 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man was unresponsive.

Due to the nature of the victim's injuries, this case is being ruled as a homicide.

This case will be conducted as an ongoing investigation.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.