Pair Arrested After Search Warrant On Pineview Lane Turns Up Stolen Cars, Guns, Drugs

The Chattanooga Police Department's Gun Team and Narcotics Unit have arrested two men after the unit executed a search warrant in the 4700 block of Pineview Lane on June 9.
CPD's SWAT Team surrounded the residence and called the occupants to come out of the residence. The search warrant operation was in relation to an ongoing shots fired investigation by CPD's Gun Team. Prior to the search warrant, the occupants of the residence were also observed by officers in multiple hand-to-hand narcotic transactions.
After the occupants exited the residence, a search was conducted and the following evidence was located:
- Four handguns
- Stolen Dodge Charger
- Stolen Nissan Maxima
- Approximately 25 grams of Fentanyl Pills
- Approximately 13 grams of Marijuana
- Over $12,000 cash
- Numerous Key Fobs
- Two Credit Card Skimmers
- Two Fake Georgia License Plates
- Ten Cell Phones
- Drug Paraphernalia
After the preliminary investigation, the Gun Team obtained arrest warrants for 20-year-old Alricko Trimble and 22-year-old Jordan Davis.
They were both charged with felony theft of property (two counts for the stolen vehicles), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of fentanyl for resale, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.