Pair Arrested After Search Warrant On Pineview Lane Turns Up Stolen Cars, Guns, Drugs

The Chattanooga Police Department's Gun Team and Narcotics Unit have arrested two men after the unit executed a search warrant in the 4700 block of Pineview Lane on June 9.





CPD's SWAT Team surrounded the residence and called the occupants to come out of the residence. The search warrant operation was in relation to an ongoing shots fired investigation by CPD's Gun Team. Prior to the search warrant, the occupants of the residence were also observed by officers in multiple hand-to-hand narcotic transactions.





After the occupants exited the residence, a search was conducted and the following evidence was located: