Chattanooga Sees Effects Of Global Tech Outage

Hamilton County government is being impacted by the global tech outage.

Technical services is in the process of restoring systems based on their priority and updates will be provided as they are available.

CrowdStrike is the U.S. cybersecurity company behind the glitch that affects Microsoft Windows users. CEO George Kurtz said the outage "is not a security incident or cyberattack". The company has issued a solution.



The incident occurred due to an issue with Microsoft Cloud and has affected people around the world. Many air travelers have been stranded as the outage caused problems with Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Due to the global technology outage, local driver services centers in Tennessee may be unable to process transactions. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will provide updates as information becomes available.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Friday morning that his office was not able to issue vehicle titles and registrations, but he said staff members were reviewing paperwork as one step that will be out of the way when the applicants come back in.

He said, "County IT is over here working feverishly to try to find a solution to get us back up."

Mr. Knowles said the driver's license service offered by his office was temporarily down.