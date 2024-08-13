City Council Votes To Approve Rezoning To Allow 3 20-Story Towers At Foundry Site Downtown

The City Council on Tuesday, without discussion, voted to approve rezoning to allow three 20-story buildings next to U.S. 27 at the Eureka Foundry site.



The rezoning also gave approval for an eight-story building closer to Reggie White Boulevard.

At the Planning Commission, only architect Matthew Lyle spoke against allowing the three towers. He said after he earlier took the same position there was "a rather large outpouring" from the public in agreement.

Mr. Lyle said the 20-story towers could mar Chattanooga's scenic views. He said the backdrop of Lookout Mountain, the Tennessee River and Moccasin Bend "is what makes Chattanooga special."

Mr. Lyle said he was recently in Washington, D.C., and remarked how the vistas surrounding the Capitol and other historic buildings had been preserved. He said Mayor Tim Kelly often refers to the city's scenic beauty as "our secret sauce."

Mr. Lyle, who is president of the state chapter of the American Institute of Architects, said, "We are setting up for future generations what our skyline will look like. It is what makes Chattanooga so special."

He also said it would set a precedent to allow other buildings as high as 20 stories downtown.

Chris Anderson, a senior advisor to Mayor Tim Kelly, said the administration favors 20-story buildings, having previously approved two, including one at The Bend project. He said, "These are positive things."

City Councilman Darrin Ledford also spoke in favor of the tall buildings at the planning panel, saying, "We're going to have to embrace height. We're going to have to think about vertical development."

He added, "This is an incredible project that will be an amazing asset for our city."

The planning staff earlier had recommended a 12-story height limit while awaiting a new zoning plan.

Wrecking crews recently knocked down the main portion of the foundry that had opened in 1902 and operated until recently.

Scott Morton of Smith Gee Studio, which is master planning the nine-acre tract, earlier told the Planning Commission that the additional height was necessary in order to make the economics of the project work while preserving a cluster of low-height iconic industrial buildings dating to the 1880s.

He said the project near Finley Stadium would open back up some long-closed streets for a four-block development.

He said "road dieting" was being recommended for the adjacent W. Main Street - slimming existing traffic lanes for other uses.

Mr. Morton said the project would be "animated" and include new public spaces, including an event area. The plan seeks to extend a greenway through it to one leading to UTC. He said the site is currently mainly vacant.



