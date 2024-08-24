Latest Headlines

Easy Auto Powersports Coming To East Ridge's Border Region

  • Saturday, August 24, 2024
  • Gail Perry

A new business, Easy Auto Powersports, is coming to East Ridge and the city is entering into a new development agreement with it in respect to the Border Region retail district. The 48,500 square foot store that will sell items such as four-wheelers and gators will be built at  5595 Ringgold Road where it will be eligible for the tax incentives provided by the Border Region status.

The city has agreed that the state sales tax will be split with 60 percent of it going to the developer of the business and 40 percent to the city. The company projects that its sales will increase from where it starts by seven and a half precent in 23 years at the end of the agreement. The sales taxes that will be divided will come from the state.

East Ridge Commissioners also approved the acceptance of a grant from the state  of Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The grant will reimburse the city for most of the salary and benefits for four School Resource Officers (SROs) in 2025. There is one officer for each of the city’s four public schools at $75,000 each for a total of $300,000.

The needs of various departments within the city are being addressed with approvals from the council for certain purchases. A new ladder truck will be ordered for the fire department, and the city will pay a $1 million down payment to lock in the $2.1 million- $2.2 million total price so there will be no increase when it is delivered. The lead time is 40 to 41 months. An amendment to the 2025 budget is being made in order to have the money for the down payment available. The fire department will also be getting 10 sets of turnout gear at the price of $37,120 to maintain the highest level of safety for the firefighters, said Chief Mike Williams. The equipment is good for 10 years after the date it is manufactured, he said.

The police department is getting four Chevrolet Colorado trucks and they need to be outfitted with emergency police equipment. Approval was given to purchase this equipment through a statewide contract for $35,376.

A resolution accepted a proposal to make upgrades to the audio-visual equipment in the city hall council chambers. That includes a new operator control panel, cameras, a TV, two speakers and training to use the new system. The equipment will be purchased for $30,290.

City Manager Scott Miller updated the council on major projects that the city is in the process of building.  The new animal shelter is expected to be open to the public in September sometime after Labor Day. Officials have done a walk-through and made a punch list and the corrections should be finished next week after which equipment and furniture and animals will be brought in.

The request for bids to build the 12,000 square foot multi-purpose pavilion behind the city hall are out. So far, the city has received 10 requests for bid packages. The bids will be opened Sept. 10 and the city manager hopes to make a recommendation for who to reward it to on Sept. 26. Construction should begin in October or November and is expected to take one year to finish.

Parks and Recreation Director Shawna Skiles told the council that the Fall Festival is coming up on Sept. 28 and it is growing. There are now 155 vendors registered and there will be a petting zoo and pony rides, a pumpkin patch and a kid’s zone with 6-8 inflatables. There has been so much interest she said that plans are to expand the event to two days next year.

Hours are changing for the splash pad. After Labor Day, it will open only on the weekends from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Three appointments to citizens boards were made. David Sherrill  and Amanda Jo Davis were reappointed to serve on the East Ridge Housing Commission. And Dana Howe will return to the Planning Commission.

On the recommendation of City Attorney Mark Litchford, an update was made to a zoning ordinance that passed at the last council meeting. The ordinance regarding signs, lighting and store front displays was intended to clean up the appearance of businesses along Ringgold Road and to increase safety. It had been discussed at multiple meetings and during that time the council made changes before the second and final reading. The attorney has decided that the changes were significant enough to require that the process should begin again and go back to the planning commission. Then there will be a public hearing so business owners and citizens will have an opportunity to comment. Then it will come back to the city council where there will be two readings.

A new “Community Spotlight Award” from the city is for the recognition of organizations in the city that have provided great services to the citizens of East Ridge. Thursday night the award went to the East Ridge Community Food Pantry. Mayor Brian Williams said the group feeds from 1.400 to 1,600 people each month including 500-600 children. It takes food boxes to the elementary schools and to senior centers to fight hunger. Food is distributed on the first and third Wednesdays each month and donations are accepted.

 

 

 

