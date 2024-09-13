Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall

Property owners in the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., will have a small property tax increase in 2024. Assessments of real estate are done each year by Walker County and are calculated by sales. The city taxes are based on 40 percent of the assessed value. This year, the proposed millage rate will be 6.4, down from last year’s rate of 6.5. But because of the increased value of assessments, including new construction, property taxes will increase by 2.24 percent.

The tax increase will generate additional revenue of $30,000 for the city. That will mean the tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 will be approximately $21.12. At the September meeting the city council approved the new rate on the first reading.

There will be two other public meetings where citizens can weigh in. The second will be held next Thursday at 8 a.m. and a third on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. A final vote to set the tax rate will come after the third public hearing.

At the end of August, Lookout Mountain, Ga. held a special called meeting to discuss the town center development. The council voted to move forward with re-releasing the request for proposal for commercial development around city hall. The plans that the city would like for the property and requirements are the same as they were several years ago. The deadline to submit proposals is 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The speed limits will be changing on Lula Lake Road. From the Tennessee state line to Wood Nymph Trail, which passes Fairyland Elementary, the speed limit will be reduced from 25 mph to 20 mph. And from Wood Nymph south to the city limits, the speed will be increased from 25 mph to 30 mph.

Police officers have stepped up traffic enforcement, and during August, issued 18 citations along with multiple warnings, with a concentration around the school zone. Seven of the volunteer firefighters have now completed the Fire Fighter 1 certification. The certification takes a year to complete and will help keep insurance rates down in the city. New portable radios have been bought for the volunteer firefighters that will be logged in with Walker County 911.

Mr. Lee gave an update to the sewer remediation project. An application has been submitted to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for financing the work. Final plans and specs are due to be submitted to the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources by Dec. 2.

Kevin Leckenby, the council liaison with public works, said the gas line replacement on Wood Nymph Trail is finally complete. Erosion control measures will remain in place until the vegetation returns. Restriping the roads will be done this year.

The fleet of public works vehicles are all in working condition now except the blue tractor mower. A used replacement mower is in service until the tractor is repaired. The garbage truck’s transmission has been replaced at the cost of $14,000. And the leaf machine, a priority at this time, has been patched. The city’s salt spreader is being prepped, he said, to be ready when needed. During August rock work was placed in the bluff curve of Wood Nymph and reflectors were placed on portions of that road and on Fort Stephenson.

The next fundraiser for Fairyland Elementary will be the annual Pumpkin Chase. It is designed to teach the importance of fundraising to the students. Direct donations can also be made to the school, said Council Member Caroline Williams. She also said that the school needs and is actively looking for substitute teachers. Substituting would be a good opportunity for an individual who would like to work part-time.