Collegedale Makes Updates To Municipal Airport

The city of Collegedale has begun remodeling and updating the municipal airport. Mayor Morty Lloyd thanked Airport Director Ryan Byford for the great job he did coordinating the exterior work on the building. He said it looks as if the airport has moved from 1990 to 2024. At the Tuesday night meeting, the commissioners approved spending $65,846 for new LED lights to complete the runway lights. That money will come from the $300,000 that the city allocated for airport improvements.

Also spending $131,326 for professional services for the AEDF Hangar site project at the airport was approved. This will primarily provide the services to develop the site plans and specifications for a hangar building pad, apron paving, utility connections, stormwater drainage modifications and the relocation of a maintenance hangar. This includes project administration, surveying, geotechnical and design services. The cost will total $131,320. By having the price, the city can put the project out to bid. That amount will be taken out of a $1.285 million grant that Collegedale received from the state.

Other spending approved was $110,190 to buy a new walking floor trailer for the public works department. This solid waste trailer was included in the 2024-2025 budget. As the number of homes increase in the city, this solid waste trailer is expected to be a huge help. The price will be locked in once the order has been placed.

Six new Dodge Durangos were delivered to the police department last week. Police Chief Jack Sapp asked for and received $53,395 to purchase all the police equipment that is needed to outfit the cars.

City Manager Wayon Hines told the commissioners that an emergency repair will be made to Pine Hill Road where the road is failing. It is too big for public works to make the repairs, he said. Including moving a water line, the project is expected to cost around $450,000. Mr. Hines will, in conjunction with Mayor Lloyd, have the work done after which the commissioners will be asked to approve it. The work should take four to six weeks to complete.

The financial report for June, July and August 2024 shows that the city is in exactly the same place it was this time in 2023 with 8 percent of revenue for the year received, and 17 percent of expenditures made. One large transfer has been made out of the general fund to help with expenses during this period of low income before property taxes start to be paid. Once the city receives money from the property taxes, the amount that was transferred out will be returned to the general fund.

The commission began discussions about the Christmas parade three months in advance. The planners started by asking for participants over social media sites and are now making phone calls. So far there will be eight floats with a goal of having 50. So there is a “big call for participants,” said the city manager. He said that in the past people have been more interested to watch the parade, than participating in it.