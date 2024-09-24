Latest Headlines

16-Year-Old Arrested In Relation To Aug. 7th Homicide On Oakland Avenue

  • Tuesday, September 24, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a 16-year-old in relation to a homicide that occurred on Oakland Avenue on Aug. 7.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:37 a.m. to a person shot call in the 4800 block of Oakland Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was inside a vehicle that crashed and flipped over onto its top after the shooting. The officers removed the victim from the vehicle and immediately began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene.

A second victim, a 15-year-old male, was also inside the vehicle during the shooting and subsequent crash. The 15-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. CFD and HCEMS transported both victims to a local hospital. The 16-year-old shooting victim died at the hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim was in the driver seat of the vehicle when he was shot. He drove the vehicle a short distance after the shooting then the vehicle crashed.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained identifying a 16-year-old male as the suspect. The Homicide Unit was able to obtain a juvenile attachment charging the suspect with Criminal Homicide.

On Sept. 17, the suspect was located and arrested by CPD's Fugitive Unit in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, East Ridge Police Department, and CPD's SWAT Team.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.
