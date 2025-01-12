Fire At Abandoned House On Hawthorne Street Is Quickly Put Out

A fire at an abandoned house Saturday afternoon is under investigation.

At 12:56 p.m., Green Shift companies were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of N. Hawthorne Street. Engine 4 arrived and found smoke coming from the front of the structure.

E4 forced the front entry door and located the fire in the kitchen. With E4's quick action, the fire was primarily contained to the kitchen.

After primary and secondary searches were completed, no one was located inside.

Within minutes, firefighters had the fire under control. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Engine 10, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, CPD, EMS, EPB and CFD Investigations responded.