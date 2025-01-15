County Commission Votes To Hire Janie Parks Varnell As Special Advisor, Then Name Her County Attorney July 1

The County Commission voted Wednesday to hire attorney Janie Parks Varnell as a special advisor to the County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp and to vote on July 1 to name her county attorney.

The current contract of longtime County Attorney Rheubin Taylor is due to run out at the end of June.

Attorney Varnell's contract is to run between Feb. 1 and June 30. The pay is to be $13,333.33 per month.

She will not be in the county attorney's office and her work station is yet to be determined, it was stated.

Soon after County Mayor Wamp was elected he sought to terminate County Attorney Taylor, who refused to step down. A costly lawsuit followed.

County Attorney Taylor earlier said he had been asked by some County Commission members to stay on for another two years.

Commissioner David Sharpe cast the only no vote.

He sought to delay the vote until the next commission meeting, saying he had a number of questions and wanted community input. Commissioner Warren Mackey gave a second, but it was voted down.

Here is the resolution:

A RESOLUTION AFFIRMING ENGAGING JANIE PARKS VARNELL AS A SPECIAL ADVISOR BEGINNING FEBRUARY 1, 2025, AND TERMINATING JUNE 30, 2025. WHEREAS, the Hamilton County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp desire to employ Janie Parks Varnell (“Varnell”) as a special advisor to work for the Commission and Mayor from February 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025.

WHEREAS, the Hamilton County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp desire that Varnell attend all regularly scheduled meetings of the County Mayor and the Commission, as well as any and all Committees thereof if invited to be present by the Chairperson of the respective Committee.

WHEREAS, the Hamilton County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp require Varnell to avoid any conflict or potential conflict with the County.

WHEREAS, the Hamilton County Commission and County Mayor Weston Wamp intend to vote on the appointment of Varnell to the position of County Attorney effective as of July 1, 2025.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HAMILTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: That we do hereby affirm:

1. Engagement Varnell is hereby employed by the County as a special advisor who will work for the Hamilton County Commission and the County Mayor beginning on February 1, 2025, and terminating on June 30, 2025. Varnell’s employment may be terminated by either party for good cause upon two (2) weeks prior written notice, or sooner by mutual agreement. County termination shall require a majority of the Commission with the concurrence of the County Mayor, or a two-thirds (2/3) majority of the Commission without the concurrence of the County Mayor.

2. Duties Varnell shall, to the extent practicable, attend all regularly scheduled meetings of the County Mayor and/or the Commission, as well as any and all Committees thereof if invited to be present by the Chairperson of the respective Committee.

3. Compensation Varnell shall receive a salary of $13,333.33 per month. As an employee, Varnell will be eligible for benefits consistent with a County employee.

4. Office The location of a work station and/or office for Varnell is to be determined by the County within a reasonable time of February 1, 2025.

5. Conflicts Varnell shall take action as soon as practicable to withdraw from any case in which Hamilton County, the County Mayor, or the Commission is a party. Varnell shall provide the Mayor and the Commission notice of the information that she should not receive because it could be a conflict or potential conflict