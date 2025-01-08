County Coming To The Aid Of Humane Society After "Critical Administrative Error"

County officials are coming to the aid of the Humane Education Society (HES) after what County Mayor Weston Wamp called "a critical administrative error."

He said he expects the city may follow suit.

County Commissioners indicated they will approve a resolution next week that provides $263,921 to HES to pay a large, unexpected property tax bill.

The problem occurred when HES moved to a large new $10 million headquarters provided by the county and neglected to file papers seeking non-profit status at the new location.

County Mayor Wamp said the expensive new building was assessed at an expensive rate by the assessor. Bills were sent because there was no record of non-profit status at the new location.

The county mayor said the move "is not ideal," but he said it is necessary to get the HES back on its feet since "it provides an essential service to about half of the county."

He said, "We cannot let them go under."

Commissioner Joe Graham noted that the funds would be coming back to the county after the tax bill is paid by HES.