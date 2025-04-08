State Rep. Michele Reneau Appointed Deputy Whip

House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, has named State Rep. Michele Reneau, R-Signal Mountain, to fill one of six Deputy Whip positions within the Tennessee House Republican Caucus of the 114th Tennessee General Assembly.

“I’m thankful for Rep. Reneau’s willingness to serve our Caucus, and I’m confident she will be instrumental in our work to preserve common sense, conservative values in the Volunteer State,” Rep. Garrett said.

As Deputy Whip, Rep. Reneau will assist in counting votes as well as communicating with members about the Republican supermajority’s position on issues or legislative initiatives of importance. She will support Garrett, who is the fourth-ranking officer of the House Republican Caucus.

“I’m honored to be named Deputy Whip alongside my freshmen colleagues. My first session has been full of learning experiences, and I look forward to serving our Caucus in this role,” Rep. Reneau said.

Rep. Reneau joins newly named Deputy Whips Renea Jones, R-Unicoi; Aron Maberry, R-Clarksville; Lee Reeves, R-Franklin; Rick Scarbrough, R-Oak Ridge; and Tom Stinnett, R-Friendsville.